Bellingham Bells and Local Baseball Organizations to Host Futures Series at Joe Martin Field September 7-16

The Bellingham Bells, in coordination with Baseball BC, Baseball Northwest, Cascade Crush, Langley Baseball Club and the Rijo Baseball Club, are excited to announce a Futures Series that will take place at Joe Martin Field the weekends of September 7-9 and September 14-16, 2018. The series, the first of what is intended to be an annual event, will feature top local prep talent from across the Pacific Northwest.

All participating players are hand selected to participate in this showcase, which is free of charge to players. The Bellingham Bells, along with other participating organizations, believe in development of local players at the highest level and strive to continually give back to the local baseball community. All organizations believe participation in this Future Series is a quality way to develop local players and give back to the baseball community.

Local area scouts, D1-D3 coaches and recruiting coordinators, Junior College coaches & recruiting coordinators are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The schedule for the 2018 Bellingham Bells Futures Series is as follows:

15U Division: Sept 7-9, 2018

Teams:

Baseball BC 15U - Contact: David Laing (604) 586-3312

Baseball Northwest - Contact: Joshua Warner (503) 302-7117

Bellingham Bells Select - Contact: Doug Mathieson (778) 227-4681

16U Division: Sept 14-16, 2018

Teams:

Baseball BC 16U - Contact: David Laing (604) 586-3312

Bellingham Bells Select - Contact: Doug Mathieson (778) 227-4681

Cascade Crush - Contact: John Sandstrom (360) 303-4015

Rijo Athletics 15U - Contact: Jose Rijo-Berger (206) 852- 6626

About the Bellingham Bells:

The Bellingham Bells are a summer, wood bat, collegiate baseball team that plays in the West Coast League (www.westcoastleague.com). The Bells play their home games at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham and their field staff includes Bob Miller (Head Coach), Jim Clem (Assistant Coach/Pitching), Jake Whisler (Assistant Coach) and Darrien Moran (Assistant Coach).

About Baseball BC: Baseball B.C. (the B.C. Amateur Baseball Association) is the recognized Provincial Sport Organization for amateur baseball in the province. At present, the membership is composed of B.C. Little League Baseball, B.C. Babe Ruth Baseball, B.C. Premier Baseball League, B.C. Junior Baseball Association, B.C. Senior Baseball Association and the B.C. Baseball Umpires Association. The organization's mandate includes the provision of coach and athlete development programs designed to improve the quality of the provincial delivery system.

About Baseball Northwest: Baseball Northwest's goal is to mentor and develop Northwest players of all abilities and provide them unique exposure opportunities in front of college coaches and professional scouts. They help players succeed and prepare for the next level of baseball through recruiting videos, instructional camps and showcase tournaments.

About Cascade Crush: The Cascade Crush Baseball & Fastpitch Club is a select club based in Whatcom County, Wash. The club emphasizes the development of individual skills and preparation for the rigors of playing college ball while stressing the value of hard work.

About the Langley Blaze: The Langley Blaze Baseball Organization provides their players an opportunity to develop the skills necessary to compete at the highest level of high school baseball available in Canada. As an organization, the Blaze has teams registered in the challenging and highly competitive BCPBL - British Columbia Premier Baseball League and BCJPBL - British Columbia Premier Baseball League. Both teams play an extensive tournament schedule in addition to a 48 game regular season that runs from April thru July with the provincial tournament taking place in early August.

About Rijo Baseball Club: Rijo Baseball Club is located just northeast of Seattle, in the Bothell/Woodinville area. Their emphasis is on individual and group/team instruction for players of all ages and ability levels. They teach not only the proper form, but also how to be a complete player.

