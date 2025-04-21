Beaumont Renegades Remain Undefeated

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League is scheduled to kicked off Week 7 this past weekend with over four NAL matchups to thrill fans in three different time zones. See below for the recap of each game over this Easter Weekend.

Week 3 Recap:

Beaumont Renegades (3-0) 44 vs. Columbus Lions (2-2) 37

The National Arena League kicked off the weekend with a game that ended up being a thriller as the Lions (2-1) defended their home turf against the unbeaten Renegades (2-0). The hardfought game ended in a 44-37 nailbiter with the Renegades gaining their third win of the season and this is the second time they beat an opponent that was undefeated in 2024. Beaumont currently is the only unbeaten team in the National Arena League.

Carolina Cobras (2-4) 18 vs. Wheeling Miners (2-3) 46

Part three of the Cobras vs. Miners series took place Saturday night. The Cobras (2-3) hit the road to Wheeling as both teams were tied in the series 1-1 with the Cobras getting the first win in Greensboro but lost their second match to the Miners in the snake pit. In Wheeling the Miners offense controlled the game having their highest scoring game of the season, the Cobras defense kept the game close in the first half but the game unraveled in the second half with the Miners taking the win at home 46-18.

Sioux City Bandits (2-2) 17 vs. Omaha Beef (4-1) 24

The oldest rivalry in the sport continued on Saturday night as the Beef (3-1) and Bandits (2-1) went head to head in Omaha, NE. It was a low scoring affair as the Bandits led in the 1st quarter before the Beef mounted a come back to keep the game tied at halftime. Into the second half both team exchanged scores but it was the 4th quarter that made the difference with the lone touchdown by runningback Tyabus Taylor sealed the deal for the Beef advancing Omaha to 4-1 and the Bandits move to 2-2.

Idaho Horsemen (2-3) 0 vs. Colorado Spartans (3-2) 48

The Spartans hosted their second home game in Denver and in typical Spartan fashion it was action packed and over the walls, typically the Horsemen and Spartans games have been close with a with games being decided within one score. Saturday night however, the Horsemen 2-2 could not find their rhythm on offense and Colorado defense did not let up shutting out the Idaho Horsemen 48-0, the first shutout in Colorado Spartans history. Despite the loss the Horsemen are only one game behind the Bandits (2-2) and have games left to move up the standings.

Week 3 Players of the Week:

Offensive Player of the Week: QB. Carl Robinson III, Beaumont Renegades

12 Completions for 127 Yards and one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Week: LB. Easias Gandy, Colorado Spartans

4.5 Tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups, two defensive touchdowns.

Special Teams Player of the Week: K. Jonathan Cardoza-Chicas, Wheeling Miners

Four Point After Attempts Made.

