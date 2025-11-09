BC at Saskatchewan - Western Final

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







The Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions in Western Final action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2025

Western Final Officially Sold Out - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.