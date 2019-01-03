BayBears Announce New Partnership with Cirrus Systems

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, are pleased to announce a partnership with Cirrus Systems, a local IT services and telecommunications firm.

As part of BallCorps, LLC's ongoing commitment to ensuring a memorable Farewell Season, Cirrus Systems will be providing the BayBears with new and improved telephone and internet services at Hank Aaron Stadium. Due to the upgraded service, the BayBears main telephone number has changed to 251-572-BEAR (2327).

"Our ownership group is committed to enhancing the fan experience with more giveaways, more fireworks, more entertainment, lower ticket prices, and new food and beverage options," BayBears General Manager Ken Clary said. "A big part of the fan experience is the communications systems at Hank Aaron Stadium. Cirrus Systems is providing us with a more reliable telephone and internet service, which will enable us to better communicate with our fans."

The new partnership will upgrade the outdated telephone system as well as improve wireless internet services to areas of the stadium. The new phone system will allow for better quality of communication, as well as provide additional features needed to help with the front office and business functions of the team.

"The Cirrus Systems team is no stranger to working with the BayBears," Cirrus Systems CEO E. Jason Alidor said. "Our firm was involved with providing IT services to the team when they moved to the city in 1997, and we are proud to be working with the BayBears again in the Farewell Season, capping off a great run for the baseball franchise here in Mobile."

The BayBears will host 70 home games at Hank Aaron Stadium in 2019 through Labor Day, September 2. Season ticket packages and partial plans are available now, featuring a 7-game plan for as low as $60 and a 12-game option that includes tickets to Opening Day, July 4, select fireworks nights, and bobblehead giveaway nights.

Bobblehead giveaway dates:

May 11 - Paul Goldschmidt (included in 12-game plan)

May 25 - Max Scherzer (included in 7 and 12-game plans)

June 8 - Justin Upton (included in 12-game plan)

June 22 - Jake Peavy (included in 7 and 12-game plans)

July 27 - Mascot (included in 7 and 12-game plans)

A full 2019 schedule can be found.

Visit mobilebaybears.com or call 251-572-BEAR (2327) for more information.

