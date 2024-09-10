Bay Area Names Les Moss Assistant Head Coach

The Bay Area Panthers have announced Les Moss as the Assistant Head Coach for the 2025 season.

Moss previously spent three seasons as the Head Coach of the Northern Arizona Wranglers, leading the team to two playoff appearances and securing the 2022 IFL National Championship. The championship win came in Moss' first year, marking an impressive turnaround from a 1-13 record in 2021.

Moss and Keefe will be joining forces for the fourth time, aiming to continue their proven track record of success. The duo has made the playoffs in all three of their previous collaborations.

