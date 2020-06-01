Baseball Is Back: the Ballpark at Jackson to Host High School Baseball Tournaments

June 1, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





JACKSON, TN - Baseball is set to make its return to The Ballpark at Jackson, as the Jackson Generals announced Monday a partnership with Net Elite Baseball and Pastime Tournaments, which will bring high school tournaments to town over the summer. Tournament dates span from June 11th through August 2nd, and team registration is now available.

"The Generals are pleased to enter into a partnership with Net Elite Baseball and Pastime Tournaments and host baseball tournaments at The Ballpark at Jackson," said Jackson Generals GM Marcus Sabata. "With the Minor League Baseball season in doubt, we were not going to let this beautiful ballpark sit idle this summer. If things change and we do play Minor League Baseball, then we will adjust, but until then, we look forward to hosting some of the best high school teams the region has to offer."

In lieu of the temporarily suspended minor league season, the Generals recently repurposed The Ballpark for outside community events, including Madison Academic and Liberty Tech High School graduations on May 21st. The Ballpark is scheduled to host a Father's Day movie event on June 20th, plus the much-anticipated Snoop Dogg Concert on July 20th. The ball club hopes that the influx of hundreds of high school games between the Ballpark and the neighboring Sportsplex will provide the area with an entertainment resurgence.

"We believe that the ballpark is a great community asset and we will continue to be creative in providing entertainment events that appeal to Jackson and West Tennessee," said Sabata.

Tournament dates with registration links are below:

- June 11th-14th (Net Elite HS Tournament)

- June 18th-21st (Pastime HS Tournament)

- June 25th-28th (Net Elite HS Tournament)

- July 2nd-5th (Pastime HS Tournament)

- July 9th-12th (Net Elite HS Tournament)

- July 16th-19th (Net Elite HS Tournament)

- July 23rd- 26th (Pastime HS Tournament)

- July 31st-Aug. 2nd (Net Elite HS Tournament)

For more information on Net Elite and Pastime Tournaments visit netelitesports.com & pastimetournaments.com.

