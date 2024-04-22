Barrios Wins Midwest League Player of the Week Award

April 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Gregory Barrios has been recognized by Minor League Baseball for his amazing five games in the series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium last week. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers shortstop has been named the Midwest League's Player of the Week.

Barrios played in five games against the Kernels and went 13-for-18 for an incredible average of .722. He also walked twice and six of his hits were doubles to compile an OPS of 1.818. Barrios scored four runs, drove in eight, stole two bases without being caught, and added in a few defensive gems for good measure.

He had at least two hits in every game that he played, reached based in seven consecutive plate appearances - all five plate appearances on Friday and his first two appearances on Saturday, and capped off his week with a 4-for-5, five RBI performance against the Kernels in Saturday's 14-8 win.

This is the first weekly award won by a Timber Rattler in 2024. Wisconsin had three weekly award winners during the 2023 Midwest League season. Alex Hall was named Player of the Week with Edwin Jimenez and Alexander Cornielle each winning a Pitcher of the Week Award last year. Hall and Jimenez won their awards in July with Cornielle taking home the award in September.

Wisconsin heads to Peoria, Illinois for a six-game series against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park that starts on Tuesday night .

The next Wisconsin home game for is Tuesday, April 30 against the Great Lakes Loons to open a six-game homestand. Tickets remain for that game and all home games at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Tickets are available at the Ticket Office during regular business hours in person or over the phone at (920) 733-4152 Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Online purchase through the team's website is also an option .

