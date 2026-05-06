Barrie Colts Hockey Club Fined $15,000

Published on May 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that it has issued a $15,000 fine to the Barrie Colts Hockey Club for conduct detrimental to the public perception of the League.

The disciplinary action is a result of post-game remarks made by Colts Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz following Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Championship Series, played in Brantford on Monday.

The OHL holds its member teams and their personnel to the highest standards of professional conduct. The post-game comments in question were determined to be highly unprofessional and represented a disservice to the dedicated media members who provide coverage of the Ontario Hockey League.

The League will have no additional comment on the matter.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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