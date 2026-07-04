Bandits' Late Comeback Falls Short against Edmonton

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits versus the Edmonton Stingers,

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits versus the Edmonton Stingers,(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits seemed destined for an improbable comeback. Trailing by nine points entering Target Score Time, the Bandits - fueled largely by a trio of 3-pointers from Tevin Brown - rallied to pull even with the Edmonton Stingers, leaving both teams one point away from victory.

Bandits forward Mychal Mulder came up with what appeared to be a huge, blocked shot. But while the loose ball was still in the air, Miller Kopp was whistled for a foul, sending Taye Donald to the free-throw line with two chances to win the game.

Donald needed just one, sinking his first free throw to give the visiting Stingers a 94-93 victory in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday night on Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

The Stingers improve to 7-7 while Vancouver sits at 9-5, good for a share of top spot in the Western Conference.

"I think that we played with the right intensity and aggression in stints, but it was definitely not 40 minutes. And that was my message to the guys," said Vancouver coach Rans Brempong. "You have got to come ready to play. It doesn't matter the record; anyone can beat anyone in this league.

"I appreciate the fight (we showed), but at the end of the day, it's an 'L' in the column."

The Bandits led for much of the first half but held just a one-point advantage at the break before the Stingers built their lead to as many as 13 in the third quarter.

"First of all, it was a great win. Most people don't know we traveled today on a plane. We got here, we ate, and we stuck together, so it was a great win on the road," said Edmonton's Stanley Davis Jr.

The victory was a fourth straight for the Stingers and gives them a 2-1 edge in the season series over Vancouver with one head-to-head meeting still to go.

"We didn't play very well to open the season, so every game is big," said Stingers' coach Jordan Baker. "We're trying to fight for a home playoff spot and obviously Vancouver's been the cream of the crop in the West for the last handful of years, so for us to come in this building - it's not an easy place to play and it's not an easy place to win - so credit to our guys."

Tyrese Samuel led Vancouver with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jarkel Joiner and Brown each added 19 points and Kopp finished with 14.

Edmonton's bench outscored Vancouver's reserves 47-16.

Davis came off the bench to lead the Stingers with 18 points, while Nick Hornsby and Donald each had 16 and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 15.

Vancouver returns to action Sunday (July 5) when it hosts the Calgary Surge in its Indigenous Heritage Game. Tip-off is set for 12:30 p.m. on Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Recap for release by Gary Ahuja

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 3, 2026

Bandits' Late Comeback Falls Short against Edmonton - Vancouver Bandits

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