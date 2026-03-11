Austin Visit Houston to Kick off Week 10

Published on March 11, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Week 10 of the 2026 season features League One Volleyball's most natural rivalry so far - a Lone Star Showdown between LOVB Austin and LOVB Houston. The matchup kicks off the week tonight in Houston, where Austin looks to bounce back after last week's home loss to the red-hot Houston squad. Jordan Thompson continues her dominant stretch, recording 26 or more kills in four of her last five matches. Can Austin slow her down this time?

On Thursday, Nebraska travels to Madison for a rivalry matchup with major playoff implications. Both teams are coming off wins, including an impressive Nebraska sweep of Salt Lake powered by another strong performance from Jordan Larson and company.

Saturday features another doubleheader as Houston hosts Atlanta while Salt Lake welcomes Nebraska in a rematch of last week's contest, with Salt Lake looking for revenge.

The week wraps up Sunday with Austin heading to Madison in a matchup of two scrappy teams led by the league's best defensive setters, Lauren Carlini and Brie O'Reilly.

Catch all the action this week, starting tonight with LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Houston on USA Network at 8 PM ET.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 11, 2026

Austin Visit Houston to Kick off Week 10 - LOVB

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.