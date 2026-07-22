AUSL Unveils 2026 All-Star Cup Roster

Published on July 22, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







New York - The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced the roster for the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup, bringing together 45 of the league's top players for a reimagined four-week competition that will showcase the sport's biggest stars and crown an individual All-Star Cup champion.

Beginning Aug. 8 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois, the AUSL All-Star Cup will feature 45 players split among three teams competing over four weekends in a reimagined, premium standalone event featuring a more exclusive field of the league's top talent. All 12 games will air nationally across ESPN platforms, MLB Network and CBS Sports Network, while tickets are available here.

Fans played a direct role in shaping this year's field, voting Reese Atwood, Rylie Boone, Alyssa Brito, Bri Ellis, Jayda Coleman, Megan Grant, Karlyn Pickens and Jordan Woolery into the competition. Sis Bates and Dakota Kennedy also earned All-Star Cup invitations through the fan vote but are unable to participate. The remainder of the roster was selected by the Commissioner's Office and features the very best talent from across the league. The full roster can be found here.

"The All-Star Cup is designed to showcase the very best our league has to offer, and this roster reflects everything that made this season so special," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. "These 45 players helped define our season through remarkable performances, unforgettable moments and incredible competition. Bringing them together for the All-Star Cup is a fitting celebration of the talent across our league and an exciting way to close our season."

Every AUSL club is represented on the All-Star Cup roster. The Chicago Bandits, Carolina Blaze and Utah Talons lead the league with nine selections apiece, followed by the Oklahoma City Spark with seven, Portland Cascade with six and Texas Volts with five.

The roster features many of the standout performers from the AUSL's inaugural city-based season, including league home run leader Maya Brady, batting champion Skylar Wallace, RBI leader Sami Williams and many of the league's breakout rookies and veteran stars.

Unlike the AUSL regular season, All-Star Cup teams are redrafted before each series, creating new combinations of the league's top players throughout the competition. Athletes earn individual points through their on-field performance, team success and MVP honors, with the overall points leader at the end of the four-week event crowned the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup champion. The All-Star Cup roster reflects the depth of talent across the league while showcasing players from every position and every club, giving fans an opportunity to watch many of professional softball's biggest stars compete together in one event.







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