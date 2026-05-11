AUSL Players Surprised by Sephora's Times Square Billboard

Published on May 11, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Imagine walking through Times Square, and there you are on a billboard. And it's not just any face, it's your game face.

That's exactly what happened to Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) players who walked through Manhattan on Friday. Athletes from each team - Odicci Alexander-Bennett (Chicago Bandits), Sis Bates (Portland Cascade), Michaela Edenfield (Texas Volts), Dallas Escobedo (Utah Talons), Ana Gold (Carolina Blaze), and Kinzie Hansen (Oklahoma City Spark) - were there for the surprise.

The athletes were in the Big Apple for the espnW summit, interviews with the YES Network, a first pitch at the New York Yankees game, and appearances on MLB Network.

Edenfield knew it was a moment she would remember forever.

Last summer, Sephora was named the Exclusive Beauty Partner of AUSL.

Approximately 330,000 to 460,000 pedestrians pass through Times Square daily, and some had the experience of seeing a live bullpen of a professional softball player last week. Pitcher Dallas Escobedo threw to catcher Kinzie Handsen, catching the attention of passersby.

The 2026 AUSL season begins on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 11, 2026

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