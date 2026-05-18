AUSL Draft Picks Deliver Standout NCAA Regional Performances

Published on May 18, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The path to the 2026 Women's College World Series officially narrowed to 16 teams this weekend as NCAA Regional play unfolded across the country. Two members of the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League Draft class had key moments throughout the weekend, helping their teams advance to super regionals with record-setting performances and upset victories.

Here's a look at two shining moments involving a pair of Portland Cascade draft picks.

Megan Grant powers UCLA, extends home run record

Portland Cascade first-round pick Megan Grant continued her historic season during regional play, blasting her 40th home run of the year to extend her NCAA single-season record.

The Bruins' offense erupted over the weekend versus California Baptist and South Carolina, scoring 34 total runs across three games as UCLA secured its spot in the super regional round. Grant and UCLA will now face UCF in super regionals with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line.

Kenzie Brown helps Arizona State secure upset run

Cascade third-round pick Kenzie Brown helped lead Arizona State through a pair of wins over host Texas A&M during regional play.

Brown pitched 10 innings across the victories as the Sun Devils became one of the few lower-seeded teams to advance out of regionals and secure a super regional berth. Arizona State will move on to face Texas in super regionals as the Sun Devils continue their postseason run.

With regional play complete, the remaining 16 teams will now battle for spots in the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

The upcoming super regional matchups include:

Alabama vs. LSU

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi State

Texas vs. Arizona State

Florida vs. Texas Tech

Tennessee vs. Georgia

Arkansas vs. Duke

UCLA vs. UCF

Super regional play begins Thursday, May 21.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 18, 2026

AUSL Draft Picks Deliver Standout NCAA Regional Performances - AUSL

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