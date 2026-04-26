AUSL Announces List of College Provisional Draft Selections

Published on April 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) delivered 17 Golden Tickets to NCAA seniors around the country, signifying the 2026 College Draft Class. These players will have the opportunity to sign a contract once they complete their college eligibility and join the AUSL team that drafted them for the start of the pro season in June.

While the college softball talent pool is extremely deep with elite players across the country, AUSL teams have limited roster space to accommodate the number of players each year. General managers made what the league identifies as provisional picks at the 2026 College Draft to give team added flexibility.

Primary picks fill rosters and receive Golden Tickets, while provisional selections allow teams to secure rights to additional graduating seniors who can be called up if needed.

Provisional players (college students who have completed their NCAA eligibility) are invited to join the league's Reserve Pool. This pool is a group of athletes ready to contribute throughout the season due to injuries, national team commitments, or other roster gaps.

The following athletes were provisional selections in 2026 and are invited to join the Reserve Pool:

Kaiah Altmeyer, OF, Texas

Jordy Bahl-Frahm, RHP, Nebraska

Sydney Berzon, RHP, Oklahoma

Elon Butler, U, Oregon

Hannah Camenzind, OF, Nebraska

Cassidy Curd, LHP, Duke

Abby Dayton, OF, Oklahoma

Isabela Emerling, C, Oklahoma

Sarah Gordon, C, Georgia

Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Oregon

Robyn Herron, LHP, Arkansas

Grace Jenkins, C, Arizona

Reagan Johnson, OF, Arkansas

Jackie Lis, UTL, Texas Tech

River Mahler, IF, Stanford

Ruby Meylan, RHP, Oklahoma State

Kennedy Powell, IF, Texas A&M

Keirstin Roose, IF, Georgia

Kiarra Sells, OF, Mississippi State

Elise Sokolsky, RHP, Oregon

Aminah Vega, IF, Duke

The Reserve Pool is an opportunity for players; athletes can be called up, compete, and earn full-time roster spots. For example, Reserve Pool athletes will be utilized at the start of the season when select AUSL players compete overseas in the Japan Diamond League.

General Managers and coaches evaluate players based on team needs, roster fit, and long-term strategy, making targeted selections accordingly. In some cases, a player may have indicated that they were not interested in being drafted, or they have other commitments during the upcoming season.

Tune in to the 2026 AUSL College Draft on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 26, 2026

AUSL Announces List of College Provisional Draft Selections - AUSL

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