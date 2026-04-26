AUSL Announces List of College Provisional Draft Selections
Published on April 26, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) delivered 17 Golden Tickets to NCAA seniors around the country, signifying the 2026 College Draft Class. These players will have the opportunity to sign a contract once they complete their college eligibility and join the AUSL team that drafted them for the start of the pro season in June.
While the college softball talent pool is extremely deep with elite players across the country, AUSL teams have limited roster space to accommodate the number of players each year. General managers made what the league identifies as provisional picks at the 2026 College Draft to give team added flexibility.
Primary picks fill rosters and receive Golden Tickets, while provisional selections allow teams to secure rights to additional graduating seniors who can be called up if needed.
Provisional players (college students who have completed their NCAA eligibility) are invited to join the league's Reserve Pool. This pool is a group of athletes ready to contribute throughout the season due to injuries, national team commitments, or other roster gaps.
The following athletes were provisional selections in 2026 and are invited to join the Reserve Pool:
Kaiah Altmeyer, OF, Texas
Jordy Bahl-Frahm, RHP, Nebraska
Sydney Berzon, RHP, Oklahoma
Elon Butler, U, Oregon
Hannah Camenzind, OF, Nebraska
Cassidy Curd, LHP, Duke
Abby Dayton, OF, Oklahoma
Isabela Emerling, C, Oklahoma
Sarah Gordon, C, Georgia
Lyndsey Grein, RHP, Oregon
Robyn Herron, LHP, Arkansas
Grace Jenkins, C, Arizona
Reagan Johnson, OF, Arkansas
Jackie Lis, UTL, Texas Tech
River Mahler, IF, Stanford
Ruby Meylan, RHP, Oklahoma State
Kennedy Powell, IF, Texas A&M
Keirstin Roose, IF, Georgia
Kiarra Sells, OF, Mississippi State
Elise Sokolsky, RHP, Oregon
Aminah Vega, IF, Duke
The Reserve Pool is an opportunity for players; athletes can be called up, compete, and earn full-time roster spots. For example, Reserve Pool athletes will be utilized at the start of the season when select AUSL players compete overseas in the Japan Diamond League.
General Managers and coaches evaluate players based on team needs, roster fit, and long-term strategy, making targeted selections accordingly. In some cases, a player may have indicated that they were not interested in being drafted, or they have other commitments during the upcoming season.
Tune in to the 2026 AUSL College Draft on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from April 26, 2026
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