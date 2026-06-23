AUSL All-Star Cup Vote: Halfway Update
Published on June 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release
The fan voting period for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup is halfway through.
Fans can vote once a day, every day, through June 30 for their favorite players to receive an automatic invitation to the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup in Rosemont, Illinois.
Here's a look at the votes as of the halfway point.
Rankings are through Tuesday.
Catcher (1)
Reese Atwood - Carolina Blaze
Michaela Edenfield - Texas Volts
Sharlize Palacios - Utah Talons
Pitcher (1)
Karlyn Pickens - Carolina Blaze
Montana Fouts - Utah Talons
Sam Landry - Portland Cascade
Utility (1)
Megan Grant - Portland Cascade
Maya Brady - Oklahoma City Spark
Kayla Kowalik - Carolina Blaze
Corner Infielder (2)
Bri Ellis - Utah Talons
Jordan Woolery - Utah Talons
Ana Gold - Carolina Blaze
Jessi Warren - Oklahoma City Spark
Tori Vidales - Portland Cascade
Devyn Netz - Carolina Blaze
Middle Infielder (2)
Sis Bates - Portland Cascade
Tiare Jennings - Texas Volts
Alyssa Brito - Carolina Blaze
Aubrey Leach - Carolina Blaze
Leighann Goode - Texas Volts
Skylar Wallace - Chicago Bandits
Outfielder (3)
Jayda Coleman - Utah Talons
Bubba Nickles-Camarena - Oklahoma City Spark
Rylie Boone - Texas Volts
Dakota Kennedy - Carolina Blaze
Aliyah Andrews - Utah Talons
Morgan Zerkle - Chicago Bandits
McKenzie Clark - Carolina Blaze
Kendra Falby - Portland Cascade
Korbe Otis - Portland Cascade
Cast your vote. Voting concludes on June 30.
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 23, 2026
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