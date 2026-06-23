AUSL All-Star Cup Vote: Halfway Update

Published on June 23, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







The fan voting period for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup is halfway through.

Fans can vote once a day, every day, through June 30 for their favorite players to receive an automatic invitation to the 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup in Rosemont, Illinois.

Here's a look at the votes as of the halfway point.

Rankings are through Tuesday.

Catcher (1)

Reese Atwood - Carolina Blaze

Michaela Edenfield - Texas Volts

Sharlize Palacios - Utah Talons

Pitcher (1)

Karlyn Pickens - Carolina Blaze

Montana Fouts - Utah Talons

Sam Landry - Portland Cascade

Utility (1)

Megan Grant - Portland Cascade

Maya Brady - Oklahoma City Spark

Kayla Kowalik - Carolina Blaze

Corner Infielder (2)

Bri Ellis - Utah Talons

Jordan Woolery - Utah Talons

Ana Gold - Carolina Blaze

Jessi Warren - Oklahoma City Spark

Tori Vidales - Portland Cascade

Devyn Netz - Carolina Blaze

Middle Infielder (2)

Sis Bates - Portland Cascade

Tiare Jennings - Texas Volts

Alyssa Brito - Carolina Blaze

Aubrey Leach - Carolina Blaze

Leighann Goode - Texas Volts

Skylar Wallace - Chicago Bandits

Outfielder (3)

Jayda Coleman - Utah Talons

Bubba Nickles-Camarena - Oklahoma City Spark

Rylie Boone - Texas Volts

Dakota Kennedy - Carolina Blaze

Aliyah Andrews - Utah Talons

Morgan Zerkle - Chicago Bandits

McKenzie Clark - Carolina Blaze

Kendra Falby - Portland Cascade

Korbe Otis - Portland Cascade

Cast your vote. Voting concludes on June 30.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 23, 2026

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