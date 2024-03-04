Augusta Craft Beer Festival Returns for 7th Year

March 4, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park and Augusta Sports Leagues, are excited to announce the 2024 Augusta Craft Beer Festival slated for Saturday, April 27th from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

As the largest outdoor beer festival in the CSRA, the 2024 event will plan to feature more than 30 breweries with over 100 craft beer selections to go along with live music, delicious food, games at the beautiful SRP Park.

"This is an inclusive festival, you don't pay for a wristband, and then pay for each beer you sample, or pay to play each game - one ticket gets you into the festival," said Keith Edmondson, director of Augusta Sports Leagues. "We are excited about lucky number seven as our biggest event to date, offering a fun adventure for adults in the CSRA. Plans are in progress to offer even more delicious beverages, opportunities to buy great food from SRP Park, and gifts from unique vendors."

Early Bird General Admission tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.AugustaCraftBeerFest.com. To fully experience the festival, attendees are encouraged to purchase a VIP admission ticket, which has been enhanced for 2024. The

VIP experience includes early admission at 12:00 p.m., five exclusive beer samples, and $25 voucher good for food from concessions and/or a collectible Event T-shirt.

"We look forward to hosting this festival on the concourse of SRP Park following our opening 2 homestands," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "This annual event is a must-do as it's a fun atmosphere, great entertainment, delicious fare and samples of your favorite and new beverages."

There are a variety of ticket options available for the 2024 Augusta Craft Beer Festival:

- Early Bird General Admission tickets are priced at $51 and are available for purchase until March 5 th . General Admission

Tickets will go on-sale March 6 th at $56 and day-of general admission tickets cost $61.

- VIP admission tickets are on sale for $101. VIPs Get in 1 hour early at 12 p.m., sample five craft beers not available to others, $25 voucher good for food from concessions and/or a collectible Event T-shirt.

- Designated driver admission tickets are $21 each until the day of the event when they will cost $26.

Guests are reminded that your admission ticket to the Augusta Craft Beer Festival includes sampling of the more then 30 breweries being featured. SRP Park will have delicious food and beverage options available for sale to enjoy.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 4, 2024

Augusta Craft Beer Festival Returns for 7th Year - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.