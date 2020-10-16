Auggie's Acres Introduced at SRP Park

October 16, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC - SRP Park, in conjunction with the Children's Hospital of Georgia, is excited to introduce Auggie's Acres, a rare and unique, all-natural grass, 9-hole miniature golf experience. Located in the Augusta University Health Kids Zone, this 9 Inning, 9 Hole course is sure to test your mettle all fall long!

The SRP Park Operations, Grounds staff & Auggie transformed the Augusta University Health Kids Zone powered by Jacobsen Equipment into this unique and challenging miniature golf experience. Click here to see the video of the course and transformation: Click Here

"We challenged our staff to continue to look for unique ways to connect with the community and have some fun in the process. Auggie's Acres, in partnership with the Children's Hospital of Georgia, is a product of this challenge that combines an opportunity to have fun while raising much needed funds," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "The GJ Ops Team of Billy and Darrell have truly created an exciting addition at SRP Park for the Fall, and we can't wait for you to come out and try it!"

Admission to Auggie's Acres will be $5, with $1 benefiting the Children's Hospital of Georgia - giving you the opportunity to play all 9 holes. Auggie's Acres will be open to the public starting Monday, October 19th with daily hours Monday - Friday 11am - 5pm (last tee time will be 4:45pm) by checking in at the Hive Pro Shop (located by the main entrance of SRP Park). It will also be open during select public events. Players are encouraged to bring their own putter; however sanitized putters will be available.

The par 21 course takes you on a tour of holes and obstacles featuring a sand trap, wooden obstacles, an E-Z-GO shuttle, and a Bridgestone tire to name a few. One of the exciting parts of Auggie's Acres, presented by the Children's Hospital of Georgia, is that the course will challenge you each time you play with a different and unique daily setup.

Parking for Auggie's Acres will be standard Riverside Village options including the Hotel Deck or Street Parking, and regular rates apply. For more information regarding parking for SRP Park events, click HERE.

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have Cintas hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update

Looking for your first opportunity to play Auggie's Acres (it'll be open for the first hour tonight prior to movie)? Join us tonight for Dugout Theater Movie Experience presented by BeStill Displays, Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO & TaxSlayer featuring Hocus Pocus. Social distanced seating pods in the seating bowl are still available but this event will SELL OUT - no walkup tickets will be available!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 16, 2020

Auggie's Acres Introduced at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.