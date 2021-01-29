Atlantic League Player Signings Begin Monday

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today its teams may begin offering 2021 Championship Season contracts to new and returning players on Monday, February 1, and may begin announcing player signings at any point that day or after.

Atlantic League officials said the league is confident it will play a Championship Season as it crafts the 2021 schedule.

"With the return of Atlantic League baseball getting closer, it is time to enable team managers and coaches to build their rosters to again ensure the highly competitive level of play that fans have come to expect in the Atlantic League for more than two decades," said Atlantic League President Rick White.

White added that the newly designated MLB Professional Partner Atlantic League continues to draft its 2021 season and will release more information on it and the league's COVID-19 safety protocols shortly.

