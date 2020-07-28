Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Expands to City of Gastonia, NC

July 28, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release





(Gastonia, NC) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced today it is expanding to the City of Gastonia with a team ownership group led by Brandon Bellamy, CEO of Velocity Companies, Inc. Gastonia becomes the second Atlantic League location in North Carolina, joining High Point, where the Rockers began play in 2019.

"We are delighted to bring Atlantic League baseball to Gastonia, a city that has shown tremendous ingenuity and resolve, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said ALPB President Rick White. "Under Mr. Bellamy's ownership, this club and the ALPB will provide the community with best-in-class baseball and exceptional entertainment for years to come."

In partnership with the City of Gastonia, Bellamy and The Velocity Companies will collaborate on economic development projects tied to the ballpark, which are expected to include residential, retail, hotel, and office space properties, a potential $100M investment opportunity for the City.

"When we learned of this incredible project, we realized it was an opportunity not just to own a team but also to connect with a community that deserves to be showcased," said Bellamy. "The City of Gastonia has a strong entrepreneurial history, and we are excited to be a part of its continued growth. We look forward to becoming a good neighbor and making a lasting impact in Gastonia."

The city's 5,000-seat multi-use ballpark, which will be managed by the team, is under construction according to Atlantic League facility specifications and will host family-friendly programming, provide an intimate fan experience with sports and innovative gatherings, and offer a unique field configuration. The venue will serve as a community recreational asset open to all for its inaugural season in 2021, offering year-round access, anchored by ALPB play, plus entertainment events, community-based sports, and recreational activities. It will function as the centerpiece of the Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) development, a transformative redevelopment project for the City of Gastonia.

"We are excited to have Mr. Bellamy join us in our continued efforts to create a great place that our community can be proud of," said Gastonia's Mayor Walker Reid, III. "This is a milestone for our city and an example of how economic development partnerships invigorate a community and prove to be mutually beneficial for all parties."

City Manager Michael Peoples added, "This project required all of us to think outside of the box and work together for the City's future. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Mr. Bellamy and the Atlantic League as we reimagine what Gastonia is capable of achieving."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.