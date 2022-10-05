Atlantic League Names Daryl Thompson Pitcher of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Tuesday named the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' Daryl Thompson as the league's Pitcher of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs.

For Thompson, it marks his third consecutive Pitcher of the Year award and the most Pitcher of the Year awards garnered by an ALPB pitcher.

In 2022, Thompson led the Atlantic League with 15 wins and a 3.43 earned run average. He tied for the league lead, and tied the league record, with three shutouts while finishing second with four complete games.

Dwayne Pollok of Lancaster is the only other player in league history to earn consecutive Pitcher of the Year awards, taking the title in 2012 and 2013.

Thompson is the first Atlantic League pitcher with three 15-win seasons as he went 15-8 in 2019, 16-3 in 2021 and 15-4 this past season. He is the league's all-time leader with 91 career wins, 1,340.2 innings pitched, and 968 strikeouts. His five career shutouts are tied with John Brownell (2012-19) for the most in league history.

The Atlantic League will announce its Player of the Year on Thursday.

ALPB Pitchers of the Year

1998 Chris Eddy Atlantic City

1999 Justin Jensen Somerset

2000 Alan Sontag Bridgeport

2001 Len Picota Nashua

2002 Lincoln Mikkelsen Camden

2003 Ben Simon Camden

2004 Kevin Henthorne Bridgeport

2005 Brian Laxon Camden

2006 Lincoln Mikkelsen Atlantic City

2007 Brian Adams Somerset

2008 Joe Gannon So Maryland

2009 Jim Magrane Somerset

2010 Dan Reichert So Maryland

2011 Mike Loree Long Island

2012 Dwayne Pollok Lancaster

2013 Dwayne Pollok Lancaster

2014 Chris Schwinden Lancaster

2015 John Brownell Long Island

2016 Jonathan Albaladejo Bridgeport

2017 Gaby Hernandez So Maryland

2018 Nate Reed Lancaster

2019 Daryl Thompson So Maryland

2021 Daryl Thompson So Maryland

2022 Daryl Thompson So Maryland

