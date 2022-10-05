Atlantic League Names Daryl Thompson Pitcher of the Year
October 5, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Tuesday named the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs' Daryl Thompson as the league's Pitcher of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs.
For Thompson, it marks his third consecutive Pitcher of the Year award and the most Pitcher of the Year awards garnered by an ALPB pitcher.
In 2022, Thompson led the Atlantic League with 15 wins and a 3.43 earned run average. He tied for the league lead, and tied the league record, with three shutouts while finishing second with four complete games.
Dwayne Pollok of Lancaster is the only other player in league history to earn consecutive Pitcher of the Year awards, taking the title in 2012 and 2013.
Thompson is the first Atlantic League pitcher with three 15-win seasons as he went 15-8 in 2019, 16-3 in 2021 and 15-4 this past season. He is the league's all-time leader with 91 career wins, 1,340.2 innings pitched, and 968 strikeouts. His five career shutouts are tied with John Brownell (2012-19) for the most in league history.
The Atlantic League will announce its Player of the Year on Thursday.
ALPB Pitchers of the Year
1998 Chris Eddy Atlantic City
1999 Justin Jensen Somerset
2000 Alan Sontag Bridgeport
2001 Len Picota Nashua
2002 Lincoln Mikkelsen Camden
2003 Ben Simon Camden
2004 Kevin Henthorne Bridgeport
2005 Brian Laxon Camden
2006 Lincoln Mikkelsen Atlantic City
2007 Brian Adams Somerset
2008 Joe Gannon So Maryland
2009 Jim Magrane Somerset
2010 Dan Reichert So Maryland
2011 Mike Loree Long Island
2012 Dwayne Pollok Lancaster
2013 Dwayne Pollok Lancaster
2014 Chris Schwinden Lancaster
2015 John Brownell Long Island
2016 Jonathan Albaladejo Bridgeport
2017 Gaby Hernandez So Maryland
2018 Nate Reed Lancaster
2019 Daryl Thompson So Maryland
2021 Daryl Thompson So Maryland
2022 Daryl Thompson So Maryland
