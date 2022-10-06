Atlantic League Names Courtney Hawkins Player of the Year
October 6, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release
(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named outfielder Courtney Hawkins of the Lexington Legends as the league's Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs.
Hawkins had one of the most productive offensive seasons in ALPB history. The leftfielder tied the league mark with 48 home runs, matching the total set by Newark's Ozzie Canseco in 2000. Hawkins' 125 RBI were the second-most ever recorded by an Atlantic League player. He led the league in slugging percentage (.655), runs (110), extra base hits (72) and total bases (310) while posting the league's top OPS at 1.054.
A member of the Atlantic League's Postseason All-Star team and the Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team, Hawkins hit .298 in 2022. In his four seasons in the ALPB, Hawkins has hit at a .305 clip and knocked 100 homers while driving in 278 runs in 221 games.
ALPB Player of the Year
1998 Felix Jose Nashua
Kinnis Pledger Bridgeport
1999 Glenn Murray Nashua
2000 Ozzie Canseco Newark
2001 Michael Warner Somerset
2002 Jimmy Hurst, DH/OF Newark
2003 Rolo Avila Bridgeport
2004 Victor Rodriguez Somerset
2005 Brian Becker Nashua
2006 Lincoln Mikkelsen Atlantic City
2007 Jesse Hoorelbeke Bridgeport
Victor Rodriguez Newark
2008 Josh Pressley Somerset
2009 Ray Navarrete Long Island
2010 Aaron Herr Lancaster
2010 Scott Grimes York
2011 Tommy Everidge Lancaster
2012 Blake Gailen Lancaster
2013 Jake Fox Somerset
2014 Lew Ford Long Island
2015 Welington Dotel Bridgeport
2016 Jeremy Barfield Sugar Land
2017 Alonzo Harris York
2018 Jordany Valdespin Long Island
2019 Telvin Nash York
2021 Steve Lombardozzi Long Island
2022 Courtney Hawkins Lexington
