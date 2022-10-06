Atlantic League Names Courtney Hawkins Player of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named outfielder Courtney Hawkins of the Lexington Legends as the league's Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs.

Hawkins had one of the most productive offensive seasons in ALPB history. The leftfielder tied the league mark with 48 home runs, matching the total set by Newark's Ozzie Canseco in 2000. Hawkins' 125 RBI were the second-most ever recorded by an Atlantic League player. He led the league in slugging percentage (.655), runs (110), extra base hits (72) and total bases (310) while posting the league's top OPS at 1.054.

A member of the Atlantic League's Postseason All-Star team and the Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team, Hawkins hit .298 in 2022. In his four seasons in the ALPB, Hawkins has hit at a .305 clip and knocked 100 homers while driving in 278 runs in 221 games.

ALPB Player of the Year

1998 Felix Jose Nashua

Kinnis Pledger Bridgeport

1999 Glenn Murray Nashua

2000 Ozzie Canseco Newark

2001 Michael Warner Somerset

2002 Jimmy Hurst, DH/OF Newark

2003 Rolo Avila Bridgeport

2004 Victor Rodriguez Somerset

2005 Brian Becker Nashua

2006 Lincoln Mikkelsen Atlantic City

2007 Jesse Hoorelbeke Bridgeport

Victor Rodriguez Newark

2008 Josh Pressley Somerset

2009 Ray Navarrete Long Island

2010 Aaron Herr Lancaster

2010 Scott Grimes York

2011 Tommy Everidge Lancaster

2012 Blake Gailen Lancaster

2013 Jake Fox Somerset

2014 Lew Ford Long Island

2015 Welington Dotel Bridgeport

2016 Jeremy Barfield Sugar Land

2017 Alonzo Harris York

2018 Jordany Valdespin Long Island

2019 Telvin Nash York

2021 Steve Lombardozzi Long Island

2022 Courtney Hawkins Lexington

