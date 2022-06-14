Atlantic League Bullpen, June 14, 2022

Pennant Races: Gastonia regained first place in the South from High Point on 6/9 and swept the Rockers over the weekend to take a four-game lead in the South... HP had been in first since 5/21... SMD has an 11.5 game lead over Long Island in the North and has a magic number of 10 to clinch the first half pennant... Gastonia's magic number is 17.

Player Transfers: Staten Island's Julio Teheran to Toros De Tijuana of the Mexican League... CWV Kit Scheetz to Guerreros De Oaxaca of the Mexican League.

Long At-Bats: SMD's Jared Walker had an 11-pitch at-bat against CWV's Derrick Adams before drawing a walk.

Tennis, Anyone: York visited Long Island June 7-9 and a tennis match broke out. Final scores were 5-6, 6-5, 6-5. Advantage Ducks.

Standouts of the First Half-Week: York's Jack Kenley (8-for-12) hit .750 in the series at Long Island... Three Genomes (Samir Duenez, Felix Pie and Chase Vallot) each had two homers vs. High Point... Long Island's Sam Travis drove in six runs vs. York... Four of Staten Island's Angel Aguilar's five hits vs. Lancaster were for extra bases... LAN's LeDarious Clark stole four bases vs. SI... SMD's Mitch Lambson fanned 10 in six innings vs. Lexington (6/9)... Charleston's Ryan Lawlor also had 10 whiffs in five innings vs. GAS (6/9)... CWV's Jordan Stephens threw six innings of one-hit ball but received an ND in a 7-5 win over GAS on 6/7.

Standouts of the Second Half-Week: LAN's Melvin Mercedes was 7-for-14 with three doubles, a triple, four extra base hits and five RBI vs. Lexington... GAS's Herlis Rodriguez was 7-for-14 vs. High Point with five RBI... Long Island's Stephen Tarpley whiffed 10 in seven innings of work at Staten Island (6/10)... Jesus Balaguer of GAS had a pair of saves vs. HP.

Triple Crown: Lancaster's Kelly Dugan is currently leading the league in all three Triple Crown categories (.344 average, 17 HR, 50 RBI) as well as slugging (.744), OPS (1.162), extra base hits (30), runs (40) and total bases (119).

Streaks: LAN's Andretty Cordero has the league's longest-active hitting streak at 12... Carlos Franco of York has reached base in 28 consecutive games... McKenzie Mills of SMD has won four straight starts... CWV's Tyler Wilson has pushed his streak of not allowing an earned run to all 19 appearances this season... KY's Tim Peterson still hasn't allowed a run in any of his 17 appearances.

League Leaders: Gastonia's Sam Bordner became the first ALPB pitcher to get to seven wins with his victory over High Point on 6/11... SMD's Mitch Lambson and YRK's Jorge Martinez remain tied for the league strikeout lead as Lambson fanned 10 in his last start vs. Lexington (6/9) and Martinez set down eight vs. KY on 6/12... SMD's Mat Latos picked up a save to extend his to league lead to 14.

Records: LAN's Colton Shaver tied the club record with three doubles against KY (6/11)... York's J.C. Encarnacion became the first player in club history with two pinch-homers when he hit one against Kentucky (6/11)... High Point won a club record 10 straight games followed by a club record nine consecutive losses.

Anomalies: SMD's Ryan Haug has been hit by a pitch twice in a game on four occasions this year.

Best of the Week: Chase Vallot and Samir Duenez of KY each hit three home runs during the week... LAN's Colton Shaver had five doubles and six extra base hits... LAN's Andretty Cordero accumulated 18 total bases on 11 base hits during the week... SI's Eddy Reynoso picked up two wins in relief by throwing a total of four shutout innings.

Individual Hitting: Kentucky's Chase Vallot went 3-for-3 with two HR, two BB and three RBI vs. HP on 6/7...Emmanuel Tapia of GAS hit a grand slam vs. CWV on 6/8... Sam Travis hit a grand slam vs. York (6/9)... Kentucky's Chris Shaw walked-off York with a double on 6/11... SMD's Zach Collier went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI against CWV (6/12)... SMD's Jared Walker went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, a homer and two RBI vs. CWV (6/12).

Individual Pitching: SI's Chris Nunn recorded a six-out save in a win at Lancaster 6/8... LAN's Cameron Gann went seven innings, fanned six and allowed just three hits in a 1-0 win over SI (6/9)... Eddie Butler threw a seven inning complete game and fanned eight to beat LEX 3-2 on 6/9... SMD's McKenzie Mills threw eight shutout innings and allowed just four hits in a 7-1 win at Charleston (6/10)... LI Stephen Tarpley tossed seven innings of two-hit ball and fanned 10 in a 1-0 loss at SI on 6/10... LAN Josh Graham is five-for-five in saves since taking over as closer on 5/15.

Team Pitching: Three Lancaster pitchers combined for a five-hit shutout in a 1-0 win over Staten Island (6/9)... After allowing High Point six runs in the top of the first, three GAS pitchers held the Rockers hitless the rest of the way in a 7-6 win (6/10)... LAN bullpen held LEX hitless over the final four innings of a 10-2 win (6/10)... Lancaster pitchers in four games (3-1) from 6/9-6/12 fanned 44 hitters and walked just nine... Kentucky pitchers fanned 15 Revs on 6/10... SI pitchers four-hit LI in a 1-0 won on 6/10.

Team Hitting: Kentucky hit five home runs in an 11-3 win over High Point (6/7)... Kentucky hit .330 (34-for-103) vs. High Point... Lancaster had 23 extra base hits including six triples in the series vs. Kentucky (6/10-12).

