Arizona Catcher Stewart Earns Golden Ticket and Spot in the AUSL College Draft

Published on March 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Sydney Stewart is the latest college softball player to earn an Athletes Unlimited Softball League Golden Ticket, representing her opportunity to turn pro.

The Arizona utility catcher is now the fourth AUSL Golden Ticket presented to date as the 2026 College Draft Class is revealed. Even sweeter, Stewart couldn't have been presented her Golden Ticket from a more iconic Wildcat - Olympian, NCAA champion, and softball legend Jennie Finch.

How it works: Golden Tickets and the AUSL College Draft

Stewart is a dynamic defender with the skills to play multiple positions. Last season with the Wildcats, she appeared in 60 of Arizona's 61 games, making 53 starts at catcher, five as the designated player, and two at first base. Her offense displayed consistency and power with a slashline of .374 AVG/.542 OBP/.819 SLG in 2025.

Her home runs, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage ranked second in the Big 12 Conference last year. Plus, her OPS was 1.361, earning her second-team NFCA All-American honors for the first time in her career.

Over the next few weeks, AUSL Golden Tickets will be presented to college softball players at programs across the country. The AUSL College Draft Show will air on Monday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 to reveal which team Canady and the other draftees are selected to.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on X @savannaecollins.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 29, 2026

Arizona Catcher Stewart Earns Golden Ticket and Spot in the AUSL College Draft - AUSL

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