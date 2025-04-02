Arena Football One's Week 4 Power Rankings

April 2, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







After a trio of thrilling matchups in Week 3, who will emerge in our top spot heading into this week's action? Find out where your favorite Arena Football One team sits as we head into Week 4. Be sure to catch all the action streaming exclusively on EvergreenNOW! and Vice TV!

8. (0-2) Salina Liberty

Coming in at number eight in our Power Rankings are the Salina Liberty. With a league-low 49 points scored in two games, Salina needs to do a better job offensively in key situations. The Liberty will look to lean on veterans in Wide Receiver Edward Smith Jr. on offense, and Defensive End Henry Kellogg on defense to propel them forward as the season continues. Next on Salina's schedule is a Week 4 matchup at home against the number one team in this week's rankings.

7. (1-1) Washington wolfpack

With minimal degrees of separation between our next three spots, the Washington Wolfpack sit at seven in our rankings. With Quarterback Ed Crouch taking the reins under center following an injury to Adam Kruse, the Wolfpack are in good hands. Look for Wide Receiver DeShon Williams to continue to be an impact player for Washington. Scoring more points will be a key point of emphasis moving forward. Following a one-score loss in Week 2 to the Oregon Lightning, the Wolfpack will square off with the number two team in our Power Rankings in Week 4.

6. (2-2) southwest kansas storm

The Southwest Kansas Storm suffered a crushing, final-play loss this past weekend to Oregon. After relinquishing a 26-point lead in the second half and letting the Lightning win on a last-second Hail Mary, the Storm will have about two weeks to prepare for their next opponent. They will be led by their outstanding Quarterback Jalen Morton. Morton has been a league leader in both passing (660 passing yards, ten passing touchdowns), as well as being the league leader in rushing yards (198) and rushing touchdowns with ten. The Storm look to regroup in Week 5 when they take on the Salina Liberty on the road.

5. (1-2) oregon lightning

After a thrilling, last-second win in Dodge City on Saturday night, the Lightning sit at five in our Power Rankings. Oregon has found a Gunslinger in Quarterback Dalton Cole. The left-handed Cole leads Arena Football One in passing yards (741) and is tied for second in passing touchdowns with ten. For Oregon to maintain their positive momentum, they will need to find a way to hold their opponents from scoring as many points as they have. Opponents have averaged 51 points per game against Oregon thus far in 2025. The Lightning will have their hands full in Week 4 as they square off with the next team in our rankings this coming Friday night.

4. (0-2) Nashville Kats

Though the Nashville Kats are winless in 2025, this squad has proven they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in Arena Football One. Fresh off the heels of a 42-34 loss to our number one team in Week 3's rankings, Kats Head Coach Darren Arbet has his team competing at the highest level possible. Particularly on defense, Nashville has produced excellent pressure numbers from their elite defensive line. Wide Receiver Robert Jones Jr. has emerged as a scoring threat both as a receiver and a rusher. The Kats look for their first win as an AF1 franchise this Friday night in the Music City as they face the Oregon Lightning.

3. (2-0) Corpus Christi tritons

The Corpus Christi Tritons have been a fun team to watch thus far in 2025. As led by their veteran Wide Receiver Darius Prince and dual-threat Quarterback Fred Payton Jr., the Tritons have looked the part in Arena Football One this season. Prince has been the Tritons' WR1, hauling in three touchdown passes in two games. For Payton Jr., he has been a league leader both through the air and on the ground. The Tritons defense has been elite this season, allowing just 49 points across two games. Corpus Christi looks to keep the train rolling as they square off with the Washington Wolfpack in Week 5.

2. (1-0) billings outlaws

Although the Billings Outlaws have only appeared in one game early on in the 2025 AF1 season, it is hard to argue against their ranking this week. A 78-36 shellacking over the Oregon Lightning in Week 1 puts them in the two spot. In what may have been the game of the year for an individual player, Fullback Shawn McFarland scored five touchdowns in the impressive win over Oregon and looks to be an integral offensive weapon for Billings this year. Quarterback Braden Wingle tossed four touchdowns in Billings' Week 1 win. Looks for Wingle to command the Outlaws offense with peak efficiency this season. The Outlaws look to continue to stay red-hot as they face the Washington Wolfpack in Week 4.

1. (2-0) Albany firebirds

The Albany Firebirds have emerged as our number one team this week. Albany continues to be the gold standard of Arena Football One following a gritty win against the Nashville Kats in Week 3. As led by Arena veteran Quarterback Sam Castronova and a slew of elite pass-catchers, this Firebirds team has been hard to stop thus far in 2025. Head Coach Damon Ware has put together an outstanding team, many of whom have returned to Albany where they share previous successes. This group has plenty of continuity which has propelled them to an early lead in our Power Rankings. Next up for the Firebirds are the Billings Outlaws in a Week 5 battle for AF1 supremacy!

Looking to bet on Arena Football One? Head to BettorEdge to get started now!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.