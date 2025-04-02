April 2 Transactions Update

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Ryan Knight Billings K

The following players have been activated from injured reserve by their respective AF1 teams.

Joseph Hess Washington QB

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Shyhem Nobles Washington OL

Todd Athey SW Kansas WR

Brian Hughes SW Kansas DB

