Arena Football One Renews Broadcast Partnership with VICE Sports

Published on March 26, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One (AF1) has announced the renewal and expansion of its broadcast partnership with VICE TV, making the network home of the AF1 VICE National Game of the Week throughout both the regular season and post season. Eighteen featured matchups will air throughout the regular season along with all post season and ArenaCrown action, bringing consistent, high-energy arena football to a national audience.

The first AF1 VICE National Game of the Week will kick off on April 11 at 6 PM (ET) and feature the Minnesota Monsters who will travel to face the defending Arena Crown Champions, the Albany Firebirds.

"We are extremely excited to continue to grow our partnership with VICE TV," said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This Game of the Week format allows us to highlight our top matchups, star players, and the unique brand of football that makes the AF1 so entertaining for fans."

"AF1 on VICE TV will bring football fans exactly what they need this spring and summer - fast, explosive, and entertaining football every weekend from April until August," said Josh Oakley, VICE Sports.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to continue to consistently showcase the very best of Arena Football One on a national stage" said Jeff Fisher, AF1 Commissioner. "Our member teams have put in tremendous effort to coordinate their home game schedules so that fans across the country can experience the excitement of the AF1 VICE National Games of the Week. Our 2026 broadcast schedule will allow us to showcase the unique markets of each of our member teams, highlighting the communities, fans, corporate partners, and energy that makes arena football so special."

"We're proud to continue building on our relationship with VICE TV, which is rooted in strong collaboration and a shared vision for delivering high-quality arena football to fans nationwide," said Jerry Kurz, CEO of Arena Football One. "Working alongside Josh Oakley and Christie McEwen has been instrumental in expanding our weekly AF1 VICE National Game of the Week and ensuring a consistent, top-tier broadcast experience."

Additional information about the AF1's streaming platforms, innovative production partners, and expert commentary team will be announced soon. Fans can look forward to an enhanced viewing experience that combines cutting edge technology with in-depth analysis, bringing every play, every hit, and every moment of arena football to life.

AF1 2026 Schedule

Saturday, April 11, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Minnesota @ Albany

Saturday, April 25, 2026

5:00 PM (ET) - Washington @ Nashville

Saturday, May 2, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Albany @ Washington

Saturday, May 9, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Minnesota @ Michigan

Saturday, May 16, 2026

5:00 PM (ET) - Oceanside @ Nashville

Saturday, May 23, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Beaumont @ Washington

Saturday, May 30, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Kentucky @ Minnesota

Sunday, June 7, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Kentucky @ Oregon

Saturday, June 13, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Oregon @ Kentucky

Sunday, June 14, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Washington @ Oceanside

Saturday, June 20, 2026

5:00 PM (ET) - Albany @ Nashville

Saturday, June 27, 2026

7:00 PM (ET) - Albany @ Kentucky

Sunday, July 5, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Oregon @ Beaumont

Saturday, July 11, 2026

6:00 PM (ET) - Nashville @ Albany

Saturday, July 18, 2026

5:00 PM (ET) - Oceanside @ Michigan

Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Semi-Finals

Arena Crown Championship

ABOUT ARENA FOOTBALL ONE

Arena Football One is committed to delivering action-packed football to fans nationwide. With established teams and veteran leadership, AF1 is poised to return arena football to the national stage. The 2026 season promises exciting matchups and a dynamic fan experience as the League continues to grow.

Don't miss the return of Arena Football! For more information, visit https://www.theaf1.com/or follow the AF1 on social media:

X: af1football

Instagram: af1football

Facebook: AF1

Tik Tok: af1football

About VICE TV:

VICE TV delivers a powerful mix of culture-defining originals, bold entertainment and live alternative sports across television and digital. The Emmy®-winning international television network from VICE Media, in partnership with A+E, is available in 40 million U.S. cable, telco, and satellite homes and to multiple licensees worldwide. To cater to the growing global demand for sports content, in 2025 the network launched a slate of live event programming (Arena Football One, BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing, LFA, Major League Volleyball, Professional Fighters League) and sports-focused docuseries and specials. Current and previous programming includes Out of Bounds, an investigative documentary franchise from VICE Studios; Chasing Speed from the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA); Don't Call it a Comeback with host Noah Eagle, from Front Office Sports Studios, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films; NFL Classics: After Further Review, with host Kyle Brandt, from Omaha Productions in association with NFL Films; The Verdict, with host Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo; Pitino: Red Storm Rising and Calipari: Razor's Edge; and VICE Studios' Dark Side of the Cage, Dark Side of the Ring, Hells Angels and United Gangs of America.

For more information, visit VICETV.com; follow VICE TV on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X); find viewing and streaming options here.

Contact:

AF1:

VICE TV: vicetv@ssmandl.com







Arena Football One Stories from March 26, 2026

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