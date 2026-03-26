AF1 Transactions Update - March 26, 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 this week, with Minnesota adding to its quarterback room while Kentucky made multiple roster cuts as teams continue to adjust personnel.

Signings

Tyriq Starks - Minnesota - QB - 6'2", 210 lb - Howard University

Released

Braydon Beese - Kentucky - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Colorado Mesa

Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - Southern Utah

Rick Weaver - Kentucky - FB - 6'0", 305 lb - Liberty

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from March 26, 2026

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