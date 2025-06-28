Arena Crown Transactions Update

Arena Crown 2025 is here! We have a few transactions to share as we prepare for the big game today. Here is the Arena Crown Transactions Update.

The following players have returned from league suspension.

Harold Love Albany DL

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Ezrah Thibodeaux Nashville DL/LB

The following players have been placed on injured reserve.

Shaki Holiness Nashville LB







