2025 AF1 Season Awards

June 28, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 finalizes its season with the Nashville Kats taking on the Albany Firbirds for the Arena Crown. Before the game is played, six awards must be handed out. Most Valuable Player(MVP), Offensive Player of the Year (OPOTY), Defensive Player of the Year (DPOTY), Rookie of the Year (ROTY), Coach of the Year (COTY), and Assistant Coach of the Year (ASCOTY), the hardware for these six awards honors those players and coaches who stood out amongst their peers.Without further ado, your 2025 AF1 award winners:

MVP - Sam Castronova (QB - Albany)

Sam Castronova was the catalyst for the Firebirds' offense. Leading the way behind center, Castronova ripped his way through AF1 defenses. The Firebirds led the league in points with 600 total points in the regular season, averaging 66.6 points per game. Not only was Castronova the team's leading passer, but he was the team's leading rusher as well. Sam was unstoppable all season, throwing for 1735 yards, on 62% completions, and rushing for 135 yards. Castronova was third in total passing yards and fourth in total rushing yards. He threw for 48 touchdowns and ran in another 5. 48 touchdowns led the league, and he ranked either in rushing touchdowns. The most impressive part of Sam's season may have been his lack of turnovers, throwing only 3 total interceptions and 0 sacks. From the first game of the season, where Sam threw for 7 touchdowns, to the end, he was a dominant figure in the league. Castronova may have solidified himself mid-way through the season against the Liberty, where he threw for 330 yards and threw for 9 touchdowns. The Firebirds are on the cusp of winning the Arena Crown while going undefeated, and Sam Castronova is a major reason why they are the favorite to take home the hardware.

Offensive PLayer of the Year - Duane Brown (WR - Albany)

Much like Castronova, Duane Brown was virtually unstoppable. If Sam is Batman, Duane is Robin. The dynamic duo gave defensive coordinators nightmares throughout the season. Brown headed to Albany after playing in Billings in the previous season. It could not have been a better decision to pair up with Sam Castronova. Duane Brown was a threat to score on every possession, amassing 30 touchdowns; he was an unstoppable force. Brown finished third in receptions with 61, second in yards with 909, first in receiving yards per game with 90.9, and first in receiving touchdowns with 30. In 7 of the Firebirds' 10 games, Duane produced 3 or more touchdowns. Brown's most impressive game came against the Liberty, producing 132 yards and 5 touchdowns, with his longest catch being 31 yards. Brown was a lighting rod this year for the Firebirds.

Defensive Player of the Year - Michael Lawson (Southwest Kansas)

Michael Lawson had one of the most impressive seasons in the AF1 of any player regardless of the position. When someone thinks of a defensive Mr. Do-It-All, that is Lawson. Gary Thomas (Southwest Kansas Head Coach) was able to deploy Lawson like a queen on a chessboard, need a tackle, Lawson, need an interception, Lawson, cause a fumble, Lawson. A huge reason why Lawson will be taking home the trophy is his ability to make tackles. Michael led the league with 82 tackles, the next closest player was team was his teammate, Dontra Matthews, with 50. Lawson had 41 more tackles than the closest non-Storm teammate. He also racked up other impressive stats, which included being first in forced fumbles with 7, tied for second in fumbles recovered with 4, fourth in interceptions with 6, and fourth in pass deflections with 8. Lawson showed out all season, but one of his more impressive games came out of the gate against the Nashville Kats. He was able to cause 3 interceptions and 7 tackles, helping the Storm hold the Kats to only 26 points. A defensive masterclass was put on display this season byt Michael Lawson.

Rookie of the Year - Jalen Morton (QB - Southwest Kansas)

Jalen Morton was electric this season. Throwing the ball, running the ball, Morton was torching defenses. Morton was the most dynamic player in the league, powering the Storm's offense to 561 total points (46.75 points per game). Jalen finished the season second in passing yards with 2314, second in passing yards per game at 192.8, third in passing touchdowns with 40, first in rush yards with 488, and first in rushing yards per game at 40.7, and first in rushing touchdowns. His season hit its peak performance against the Billings Outlaws, tallying 272 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, 47 rushing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown. Jalen was one of the hardest players to scheme for because he would beat you with his legs or through the air. Because of Jalen on the offensive side, the Storm were able to finish 7-5 and make the playoffs.

Coach of the Year - Damon Ware (HC - Albany)

Damon Ware was a man on a mission this year. From how he constructed the Firebirds' roster to the game plan week in and week out. Ware coached the Firebirds to an undefeated 10-0 regular season. Not only did Albany have the best record, but the team also had the highest scoring offense at 675 and surrendered the least amount of points at 276, which led to a 399-point differential. The Firebirds weren't just winning games this season, but they were dominating teams. Because of this fantastic season, Damon Ware and Albany are hosting the Arena Crown against the Nashville Kats, and are on the verge of a perfect season. This will go down as one of the best coached seasons in Arena Football.

Assistant Coach of the year - Jason Scheck (DC - Southwest Kansas)

Jason Scheck helped produce some of the best defensive players in the league this season. As mentioned above, Defensive Player of the Year, Michael Lawson, Dontra Matthews, Joe Golden, and Nick Evans all had very impressive seasons under Sheck's guidance. Michael Lawson needs no introduction to what he has done this season. Dontra Matthews was second in the league in tackles and tied for sixth in interceptions. Joe Golden was tied for third in sacks, and Nick Evans was tied for sixth in sacks. Jason was able to develop multiple players throughout the season and an internal piece to the Storm, making the playoffs.







Arena Football One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.