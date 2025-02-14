Appy League Alumni Take the Field at 2025 MLB Desert Invitational

February 14, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty-eight Appalachian League alumni are set to take the field in the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational. Former Appy League stars at this year's event include 2024 Pitcher of the Year Brock Toney (Grand Canyon), 2024 All-Star Game MVP Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt) and 2023 All-Star Game MVP Mike Mancini (Vanderbilt).

For more details on the 2025 Desert Invitational, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Desert Invitational is listed below.

Austin Peay (9)

Landon Slemp - Kingsport 2021

John Bay - Pulaski 2021

Deaton Oak - Princeton 2022, Bluefield '24

Keaton Cottam - Elizabethton 2023

Austen Jaslove - Elizabethton 2023, Pulaski '24

Shawn Scott - Greeneville 2023, Danville '24

Kaleb Applebey - Bluefield 2024

Cole Johnson - Danville 2024

Kyler Proctor - Johnson City 2024

Grand Canyon (4)

Troy Sanders - Pulaski 2023

Kade Huff - Elizabethton 2023-24

Jace Behnke - Elizabethton 2024

Brock Toney - Greeneville 2024

Nebraska (1)

Cayden Brumbaugh - Danville 2022

New Mexico (2)

Matt Cornelius - Kingsport 2022

Andrew Neil - Johnson City 2023

San Diego State (3)

Gage Adams - Bristol 2022

Chris Canada - Princeton 2022

Marko Sipila - Bluefield 2023

Seton Hall (2)

Daniel Frontera - Burlington 2022

Jack Wentworth - Pulaski 2023

UC Irvine (4)

Finnegan Wall - Greeneville 2022

David Utagawa - Johnson City 2022

Ryder Brooks - Danville 2023

Max Martin - Pulaski 2024

Vanderbilt (3)

Cody Bowker - Elizabethton 2022

Mike Mancini - Kingsport 2023

Brodie Johnston - Greeneville 2024

About the Appalachian League

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in baseball history and recently completed its fourth season as a collegiate summer baseball league in partnership with MLB and USA Baseball. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams. The league plays a 48-game schedule and is comprised of 10 teams from West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

For more information about the Appalachian League, visit appyleague.com or follow @appyleague & @appyleaguedata on Twitter/X, and @appyleague on Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from February 14, 2025

Appy League Alumni Take the Field at 2025 MLB Desert Invitational - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.