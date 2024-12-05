Appalachian League Unveils New Logo

December 5, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League today revealed a new logo ahead of the 2025 season, aligning the league with Major League Baseball's MLB DRAFT umbrella, which also includes the MLB Draft, Draft Lottery, Draft Combine, MLB Draft League and Draft Hub.

The new Appalachian League logo showcases a uniform design and color palette that mirrors the MLB DRAFT branding. The five new logos, listed below, all include Major League Baseball's logo along with "Draft" at the top to signify they all fall under the same umbrella at MLB. "League" in Appalachian League is bookended by mountains to honor the Appalachian mountain region its teams call home. Under the mountains on both sides it reads "EST. 1911" the year the Appalachian League began. Additionally, USA Baseball's logo is featured at the bottom to signify the ongoing partnership, with the league being part of the MLB and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline and an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams.

"Several years ago, the Appalachian League entered a new era of amateur baseball. While maintaining the league's rich tradition and history, this new logo further exemplifies our vision to make the Appy League a part of the MLB DRAFT umbrella," said Appalachian League Executive Director Brian Graham.

Along with the new design is a new color scheme. The new logo will feature colors that are identical to Major League Baseball's logo;

- MLB Navy (Pantone 282 C)

- MLB Red (Pantone 193 C)

- MLB Bright Blue 1 (Pantone 2728 C)

Now entering its fifth season as a collegiate summer baseball league in partnership with Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the Appalachian League has had 85 alumni selected in the annual 20-round MLB Draft and another 35 signed as free agents by MLB organizations. The Appalachian League had a record 38 alumni selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, including the league's highest-ever pick in shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (Bluefield '22), selected 21st overall in the first round by the Minnesota Twins. Additionally, Chicago White Sox right-hander Jordan Leasure (Elizabethton '21) became the first Appy League product to reach the Major Leagues, making his big league debut on March 30, 2024, en route to 33 appearances out of Chicago's bullpen.

"With the support of MLB and USA Baseball, we are very proud of our evolution as the top Collegiate Summer Baseball League in the country," said Graham. "It's fun, exciting, and the best landing spot for the country's best college baseball players who dream of being big leaguers."

The Appy League recently released its schedule for the 2025 season, with Opening Day on Thursday, June 5. The August 1 Championship Game will be followed the next day with Major League Baseball's Speedway Classic. The Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., will host a regular season game between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from December 5, 2024

Appalachian League Unveils New Logo - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.