Appalachian League to Play USA Collegiate National Team Prospects

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today that it will play a July 4 exhibition game in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The game will feature the Appalachian League Select Team versus the Collegiate National Team Prospects. Atrium Health Ballpark, home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, will host the Independence Day game between the two squads. The game will start at 6:35 PM Eastern Time.

This unique matchup marks the second year in a row that the Appy League and USA Baseball have organized games against one another. Last year's exhibition featured Appy League stars like Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt), Tyler Albright (Duke) and Lee Ellis (Ohio State). The East Select Team won a walk-off thriller 4-3 on July 1 in Pulaski. The next night, the West Select Team lost a nail-biter 7-6 in Johnson City.

"For the second year running the Appy League has the opportunity to play some of the very best players in the country. Last year, we were able to display the tremendous talent that our league is filled with in two extremely competitive baseball games," said Appalachian League Executive Director Brian Graham. "Being able to do it this year on July 4th, in a pro ballpark, on a stage like that, is an opportunity we embrace with open arms."

The Appalachian League Select Team will be chosen by league executives and team managers. The team will be made up of players from all 10 teams. The rosters and coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Appy League's contest against the Collegiate National Team Prospects on July 4 in Kannapolis are available for purchase here. Information on how the game can be streamed will also be provided at a later date.

The 2025 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on June 5. Click here for the Appy League's complete 2025 schedule.

