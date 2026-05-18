Appalachian League Partners with Cell Phones for Soldiers for League-Wide Community Initiative

Published on May 18, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - In honor of Armed Forces Day Weekend, the Appalachian League is proud to announce a league-wide partnership with Cell Phones for Soldiers aimed at supporting active-duty military members and veterans throughout Appalachian League communities.

As part of the initiative, all Appalachian League clubs will participate in a donation drive throughout the season, encouraging fans and community members to donate old or unused electronic devices, including cell phones, smartphones, tablets and similar electronics. Collection boxes will be available at each Appalachian League ballpark during games and events.

Cell Phones for Soldiers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping provide communication resources to active-duty military personnel and veterans who may not otherwise be able to afford reliable access to phones and communication services. Staying connected to family, healthcare providers, employment opportunities, and support systems is essential, and this partnership aims to help bridge that gap for those who have served our country.

"The Appalachian League is honored to partner with Cell Phones for Soldiers on an initiative that creates meaningful impact throughout our communities," said Kiva Fuller, Appalachian League Charity Committee Chair. "Our league has always been committed to serving the communities that support us, and this program allows every club and fan base to come together for veterans and active-duty military members in a tangible way."

All donated devices are securely handled by Cell Phones for Soldiers. Each device is professionally factory reset to ensure all personal information is completely removed before being refurbished or responsibly recycled. Refurbished devices and recycling proceeds help provide phones and communication assistance to military members and veterans in need.

In addition to device donations, the Appalachian League encourages community members to help spread awareness of the program. Veterans, active-duty military members, or veterans organizations interested in receiving assistance are encouraged to complete the application available through the Cell Phones for Soldiers website here.

The Appalachian League and its member clubs are committed to using the platform of baseball to make a positive difference both on and off the field, and this initiative represents another step toward strengthening community support across the region.

For more information about the initiative, donation opportunities, or eligibility for assistance, please visit cellphonesforsoldiers.com or contact your local Appalachian League club.







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