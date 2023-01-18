Appalachian League Participates in MLK Day of Service

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Appalachian League executives participated in the 28th annual MLK Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2023, volunteering in nine communities across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Tabbed as a "day on, not a day off" to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

"We appreciate the opportunity to give back to our communities and are happy to have joined many across the country in celebrating MLK Day of Service," said Elizabethton River Riders GM and Appalachian League Charity Committee Chair Kiva Fuller.

Across the league, executives volunteered at food pantries, community centers, ministries, YMCAs and educational centers. Bluefield, Burlington and Princeton assisted with preparing and packaging meals, sorting donations and stocking shelves. Pulaski played basketball with kids and served refreshments at the YMCA and Danville's executives removed trash from along the Dan River.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., #AppyLeague executives participated in the 28th annual MLK Day of Service, volunteering in communities across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

