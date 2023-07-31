Appalachian League Names 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Nominees

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the 10 nominees for its 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The nominees for all 10 clubs are listed below:

Bluefield: Garrett Coiner - Incarnate Word

Bristol: Cade Davis - George Washington

Burlington: Kenny Mallory Jr. - Elon

Danville: AJ Zaccareo - Amherst

Elizabethton: DJ Dillehay - Brown

Greeneville: Avery Collins - Tusculum

Johnson City: Trey Cruz - Northern Colorado

Kingsport: Mayes White - Alabama-Birmingham

Princeton: Cade Campbell - USC

Pulaski: Derek Smith - Oklahoma State

