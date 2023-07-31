Appalachian League Names 2023 Humanitarian of the Year Nominees
July 31, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the 10 nominees for its 2023 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions to his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The nominees for all 10 clubs are listed below:
Bluefield: Garrett Coiner - Incarnate Word
Bristol: Cade Davis - George Washington
Burlington: Kenny Mallory Jr. - Elon
Danville: AJ Zaccareo - Amherst
Elizabethton: DJ Dillehay - Brown
Greeneville: Avery Collins - Tusculum
Johnson City: Trey Cruz - Northern Colorado
Kingsport: Mayes White - Alabama-Birmingham
Princeton: Cade Campbell - USC
Pulaski: Derek Smith - Oklahoma State
