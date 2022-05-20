Appalachian League Introduces New Extra-Innings Format

May 20, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced the addition of a "sudden death" extra-innings rule and the return of seven-inning games on Sunday's.

EXTRA INNINGS

Similar to the Frontier League and MLB Draft League, the Appalachian League will implement a "sudden death" extra-innings format. During the plate meeting prior to each game, the home team manager will determine if they want to play offense or defense in the event of a tie game after regulation (7 or 9 innings). For the team on offense, the player on the lineup card immediately preceding the batter due up will be placed on first base. The defensive team will have three outs to prevent the offense from scoring. If the team on offense scores, they will win the game. If the defensive team retires the side without allowing a run, they will win the game. If the player starting the inning on first base scores, it will count in the statistics as a run for the player and an RBI for the batter who drove him in (if applicable), but will not count towards the pitcher's earned-run average. The sudden death rule guarantees that no game will be played beyond 9.5 innings or beyond 7.5 innings for a doubleheader game.

SEVEN-INNING SUNDAYS

All games on Sunday will be scheduled for 7 innings. Exception; Games on Sunday, July 3rd will be scheduled 9 inning games.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The 2022 Appalachian League Championship Game will take place on August 8th. The team with the best overall winning percentage in each division will qualify for the post-season. Those two teams will meet in a one-game, winner-take-all championship. In even numbered years, the East Division qualifier will host the championship game, while in odd-numbered years, the West Division qualifier will host the championship game.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.