Appalachian League Executives Participate in MLK Day of Service

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Appalachian League executives participated in the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, volunteering in communities across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Tabbed as a "day on, not day off" to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Across the league, executives volunteered at:

Bluefield: The Wade Center

Burlington: Feed the Hunter Pack-a-thon at The Ebenezer Church

Danville: Feed the Hunter Pack-a-thon at The Ebenezer Church

Elizabethton: ARM (Arm Assistance and Resource Ministries)

Greeneville: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk in Kingsport

Johnson City: ARM (Arm Assistance and Resource Ministries)

Kingsport: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk in Kingsport

Pulaski: Pulaski Daily Bread and Pulaski Senior Center







