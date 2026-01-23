Appalachian League Executives Participate in MLK Day of Service
Published on January 23, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Appalachian League executives participated in the 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, volunteering in communities across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Tabbed as a "day on, not day off" to celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Across the league, executives volunteered at:
League Office: TABLE
Bluefield: The Wade Center
Burlington: Feed the Hunter Pack-a-thon at The Ebenezer Church
Danville: Feed the Hunter Pack-a-thon at The Ebenezer Church
Elizabethton: ARM (Arm Assistance and Resource Ministries)
Greeneville: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk in Kingsport
Johnson City: ARM (Arm Assistance and Resource Ministries)
Kingsport: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Walk in Kingsport
Pulaski: Pulaski Daily Bread and Pulaski Senior Center
Appalachian League Stories from January 23, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.