Appalachian League Elects Brian Snitker, Dale Alexander to Hall of Fame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The Appalachian League announced two new members have been elected into the Appy League Hall of Fame. The 2024 Hall of Fame class includes current Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and former Major League player Dale Alexander.

"It is truly an honor to welcome our 2024 class into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame," said Bristol State Liners President/GM and Appalachian League HOF Committee Chairman Mahlon Luttrell. "These two individuals are being recognized for their valuable contributions to the continued development and success of the Appalachian League."

Brian Snitker

Snitker's professional baseball career began with the Atlanta Braves in 1977. That year, he made his professional debut with the Kingsport Braves of the Appalachian League, hitting .270 over 55 games. After concluding his playing career following the 1980 season, Snitker transitioned into coaching, starting as a roving instructor and then managing various Minor League teams, including the 1996 Danville Braves, whom he led to an Appy League title with a 39-26 record.

In 2007, Snitker joined the Braves' Major League coaching staff as the third base coach, a position he held until 2013. After briefly returning to managing in the Minors, he was named the Atlanta Braves interim manager in 2016 and later secured the permanent role. Under his leadership, the Braves have won six straight National League East titles (2018-23) and a World Series championship in 2021. In 2018, Snitker was named NL Manager of the Year.

"When I think about my time in the Appalachian League, first as a player with Kingsport and again as a manager in Danville," Snitker said, "I'm flooded with some of the fondest memories of my Minor League career. Watching young players learn the game as they start their journey to the big leagues is one of the most rewarding experiences in baseball, and that's why I'm truly honored to be a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame induction class."

Dale Alexander

Born in Greeneville, Tenn., in 1903, Alexander began his college baseball career at Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tenn., before playing baseball at Tusculum College (where the Greeneville Flyboys currently play their home games). In 1923, Alexander played for the Greeneville Burley Cubs in the Appalachian League.

Alexander won the International League triple crown in 1928 with a .380 average, 31 home runs and 144 RBI. He ultimately played five MLB seasons with Detroit (1929-32) and Boston (1932-33), finishing with a career average of .331. He won the American League batting title with the Red Sox in 1932, hitting .367 in 101 games.

After his Major League tenure, Alexander returned to the Appalachian League as a player-manager for Greeneville in 1942, the team's final season. His leadership extended to coaching roles with the Knoxville Smokies in 1946 and the Appy League's Bristol Twins in 1948. Alexander continued to contribute to the sport as a scout for the Giants' organization for 13 years.

Speaking on behalf of the Alexander family, Steve Alexander, son of Dale Alexander, said:

"We want to thank the Appalachian League and everyone who had a part in the decision to recognize our dad/grandad for his achievements in baseball, which started right here in Greene County and led him to the majors ... He loved his family, his church and community, and every now and then playing practical jokes on family and friends. This is a wonderful honor! We thank the Appalachian League so very much."

