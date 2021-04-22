Appalachian League Celebrates Charitable Contributions of 2020

April 22, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today the league's charitable outreach totaled more than $1.28 million in gift in kind and monetary donations last year. During the pause of play caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the league and its teams continued to be actively engaged in safely helping and assisting their local communities.

The league's reach stretches across four states and impacts the towns and cities each of its 10 teams call home. In addition to hosting socially-distanced community events, Appalachian League executives and team staff members volunteered through blood drives, school lunch distributions, mask donations, food pantries, family shelters, diaper giveaways, and food delivery to families in need.

Before convening for the General Manager meeting on March 24, 2020, 18 Appy League representatives served at the Senior Center in Pulaski as a part of the league service project. Club members assisted with cooking, preparing, and serving lunch to guests at the center. There were also league-wide initiatives on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, with the league and each of its teams participating in different activities held within their local communities in honor of Dr. King's legacy.

Seven of the 10 Appy League teams contributed more than $100,000 of gift in kind and monetary donations for their communities.

The 2021 Appy League season, now as part of the Major League Baseball and USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline, is set to start on Thursday, June 3.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from April 22, 2021

Appalachian League Celebrates Charitable Contributions of 2020 - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.