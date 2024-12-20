Appalachian League Celebrates 2024 Charitable Contributions

December 20, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that its charitable outreach totaled $3.1 million of gift-in-kind and monetary donations in 2024. The league and its clubs volunteered more than 8,500 hours of community service.

The league's charitable footprint extends across municipalities in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, where its 10 teams are located. Appalachian League executives, team staff and players volunteered across a spectrum of initiatives including hurricane relief, baseball clinics, hospital visits, community centers, youth centers and reading programs, epitomizing the league's commitment to community engagement and support.

"I am honored to be a part of the Appalachian League community charity initiative throughout not just our season but the entire year," said Elizabethton River Riders GM and Appalachian League Charity Committee Chair Kiva Fuller. "This is what makes the Appalachian League so special not only for our players but for our communities."

Appalachian League executives participated in the 29th annual MLK Day of Service in January. Across the league, executives volunteered at food pantries, community centers and local ministries. Clubs participated in MLK Day marches and attended various NAACP services. Multiple clubs assisted with preparing and packaging meals, sorting donations and stocking shelves, while other teams organized and coordinated both trail and river cleanup programs.

As part of the July All-Star Game events, Appalachian League executives volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club in Johnson City, Tenn. On the morning of the All-Star Game, the Doughboys hosted a successful PLAY BALL youth clinic at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, where all 2024 All-Stars participated.

The 2025 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on Thursday, June 5 and concludes Wednesday, July 30. C

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from December 20, 2024

Appalachian League Celebrates 2024 Charitable Contributions - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.