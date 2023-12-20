Appalachian League Celebrates 2023 Charitable Contributions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that its charitable outreach totaled more than $3.5 million of gift-in-kind and monetary donations this year. The league and its clubs volunteered more than 10,000 hours of community service.

The league's charitable footprint extends across municipalities in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, where its 10 teams are rooted. Appalachian League executives, team staff and players volunteered across a spectrum of initiatives, including food pantries, reading programs, baseball clinics, toy drives, youth centers, hospital visits and various service organizations, exemplifying the league's commitment to community engagement and support.

On Jan. 16, Appalachian League executives participated in the 28th annual MLK Day of Service, volunteering across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Executives volunteered at food pantries, community centers, ministries, YMCAs and educational centers.

During Father's Day weekend, Appalachian League clubs participated in the Fans for the Cure Prostate Cancer initiative. Clubs provided public awareness through PA announcements, radio spots, social media posts, handouts and brochures. Additionally, clubs raised money for the cause by auctioning off team-signed bats.

As part of the July All-Star Game events, Appalachian League executives volunteered at Roosevelt Elementary School in Kingsport, Tenn., aiding in its preparations for the upcoming fall semester. League executives built cafeteria tables, created a pathway for students, prepared the playground and provided general cleanup on school grounds. On the morning of the All-Star Game, the Axmen hosted a successful PLAY BALL youth clinic at Hunter Wright Stadium, where all 2023 All-Stars participated.

The 2024 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on June 4 and concludes July 31. The upcoming season will feature an expanded postseason schedule, with the top two teams from each division to play on Aug. 1, setting up the Championship Game two days later on Aug. 3. Click here for the Appy League's complete 2024 schedule.

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in baseball history and recently completed its third season as a collegiate summer baseball league in partnership with MLB and USA Baseball. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams. The league plays a 48-game schedule and is comprised of ten teams from West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

