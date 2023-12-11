Appalachian League Announces Expanded Playoff Schedule

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that the 2024 season will feature an expanded postseason schedule. The league will add an additional playoff round to be played before the Championship Game for the first time since the Appy League's first season as a collegiate wood-bat league in 2021.

Under the new playoff format, the team with the best winning percentage in each division will host the team in its division with the second-best winning percentage. The winners will meet in Championship Game. The Championship Game is rotated by division each year. In even-numbered years, the East Division hosts the game, while in odd-numbered years, the West Division hosts.

"After gathering feedback and listening to our fans, we are extremely excited about the expanded playoff format for the 2024 season," said Appalachian League Executive Director Brian Graham. "It's going to create even more competition to an already super competitive league, and generate the kind of fun and excitement our fans deserve."

The 2024 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on June 4 and concludes July 31. The newly created divisional round will be played Aug. 1 with the Championship being played two days later on Aug. 3. Click here for the Appy League's complete 2024 schedule.

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in baseball history and recently completed its third season as a collegiate summer baseball league in partnership with MLB and USA Baseball. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams. The league plays a 48-game schedule and is comprised of ten teams from West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

