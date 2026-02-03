Appalachian League Announces 2025 Charitable Contributions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that its charitable outreach totaled $2.5 million of gift-in-kind and monetary donations in 2025. The league and its clubs volunteered more than 5,000 community service hours last year.

The league's charitable footprint stretches across communities in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, where its teams are located. League executives, team personnel and players volunteered across a spectrum of initiatives including the 30th annual MLK Day of Service, Fans for the Cure, Giving Tuesday, Baseball Chapel, Play Ball, Boys & Girls Clubs, Make-A-Wish, hospital visits, youth centers and more.

"I am honored to be a part of the Appalachian League community charity initiative throughout the entire year," Elizabethton River Riders GM and Appalachian League Charity Committee Chair Kiva Fuller said. "This is what makes the Appalachian League so special not only for our players but for our communities as well."

As part of the Appalachian League spring meetings in March, Appy League executives participated in a community service project at the Wesley House Community Center in Knoxville, Tenn. In August, the Johnson City Doughboys hosted a PLAY BALL event ahead of the Speedway Classic.

The Appalachian League also announced Tri-State's Kenneth Jackson (Southern) as the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year and the Elizabethton River Riders as the recipient of the 2025 Lee Landers Community Service Award.

More details and a full breakdown of the 2025 Appy League Community Impact Report can be found here.

The 2026 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on Thursday, June 4, and concludes Thursday July 30. Click here for the complete 2026 schedule.







