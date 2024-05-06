Appalachian League and USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Announce Summer Series

May 6, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today that it will add two exhibition games against USA Baseball's Collegiate National Team to its 2024 schedule. The games will take place on July 1 and July 2 in Pulaski, Va., and Johnson City, Tenn., respectively, and feature two separate rosters from the Appalachian League's East and West Divisions.

"The Appalachian League is extremely pleased to host two games this summer against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Our best players vs. the premier college baseball team in the country is an exciting opportunity for our players and fans," Appalachian League executive director Brian Graham said.

The Collegiate National Team's Summer League Tour will head to Calfee Park in Pulaski, Va., on July 1 to take on the Appalachian League East Select Team at 7 p.m. ET. The Summer League Tour wraps up with a matchup between Team USA and the Appalachian League West Select Team at 7 p.m. ET on July 2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City, Tenn.

Appalachian League executives and managers from the league's 10 teams will choose the players for the East and West Select Team rosters. The Appy League select rosters and coaching staffs will be announced at a later date. The Collegiate National Team will name its 28-man Summer League Tour roster June 29, following the conclusion of Training Camp.

Tickets for the Appy League's contests against the Collegiate National Team on July 2 in Johnson City are available for purchase here. Tickets for the game in Pulaski on July 1 will be available soon via the River Turtles' website.

The 2024 Appalachian League regular season starts with Opening Day on June 4. Click here for the Appy League's complete 2024 schedule.

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in baseball history and recently completed its third season as a collegiate summer baseball league in partnership with MLB and USA Baseball. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball's Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP") and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams. The league plays a 48-game schedule and is comprised of ten teams from West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

For more information about the Appalachian League, visit appyleague.com or follow @appyleague & @appyleaguedata on Twitter, and @appyleague on Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 6, 2024

Appalachian League and USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Announce Summer Series - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.