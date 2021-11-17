Appalachian League Alums Earn MLB Awards

Seven former Appalachian League players were among Major League Baseball's award winners this year, including the American League Hank Aaron Award winner and the NLCS MVP.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - AL Hank Aaron Award, Silver Slugger

Guerrero Jr. hit .271 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 62 games for the Bluefield Blue Jays in 2016. Guerrero hit .311 with 48 home runs (T-1st in MLB) and 111 RBI for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. Guerrero is the youngest recipient in the history of the Hank Aaron Award.

Salvador Perez - Silver Slugger (AL Catcher)

Perez hit .325 with 10 RBI in 13 games for the Burlington Royals in 2008. Perez hit .273 with 48 home runs and 121 RBI in 161 games for the Kansas City Royals in 2021. He led Major League Baseball in RBI and tied for first in HR.

Ozzie Albies - Silver Slugger (NL 2B)

Albies hit .356 with one home run and 14 RBI in 38 games for the Danville Braves in 2014. Albies hit .259 with 30 home runs and 106 RBI in 156 games for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves in 2021.

Austin Riley - Silver Slugger (NL 3B)

Riley hit .351 with five home runs and 19 RBI in 30 games for the Danville Braves in 2015. Riley hit .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBI in 160 games for the World Series champion Braves in 2021.

Carlos Correa - Gold Glove (AL SS), Platinum Glove (AL)

Correa hit .371 with one home run and three RBI in 11 games for the Greeneville Astros in 2021. Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 148 games for the Houston Astros in 2021.

Eddie Rosario - NLCS MVP

Rosario hit .337 with 21 home runs and 60 RBI for the Elizabethton Twins in 2011. In six NLCS games, Rosario hit .560 with three home runs and nine RBI to help lift the Braves past the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Liam Hendriks - Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award

Hendriks made three starts for the E-Twins in 2009 going 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA and 13 strikeouts. Hendriks was 8-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 38 saves in 69 appearances for the Chicago White Sox in 2021.

