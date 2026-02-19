Appalachian League Alumni to Participate in the Andre Dawson Classic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Thirty-two Appalachian League alumni will suit up at the annual Andre Dawson Classic at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., this weekend. Among the Appalachian League alumni in this year's event are 2025 Humanitarian of the Year Kenneth Jackson (Southern), as well as and Appy League All-Stars Pablo Torres (Bethune-Cookman) and Michael Rodriguez (Bethune-Cookman).

For more details on the 2026 Andre Dawson Classic, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Andre Dawson Classic is listed below.

Alabama State (2)

Trey Callaway - Bluefield 2025

Aden Malpass - Pulaski 2025

Bethune-Cookman (7)

Pablo Torres - Elizabethton 2023

Michael Rodriguez - Tri-State 2024-25

Jean Carlos Garcia-Chicano - Bristol 2025

Jeter Polledo - Burlington 2025

Jose Fernandez - Johnson City 2025

Isaias Ducasse - Pulaski 2025

Carlos Jazmin - Tri-State 2025

Florida A&M (2)

William Brown - Greeneville 2022

Roan Tarbert - Greeneville 2022-23

Grambling State (4)

Payton Allen - Kingsport 2022-23

Martavius Thomas - Bristol 2024

James Woody - Elizabethton 2024

Jacobie Smith - Bluefield 2025

Jackson State (6)

Caleb Gallant - Pulaski 2024

Diego Melendez - Kingsport 2024

Derek Arrocha - Bluefield 2024-25

Christian Delgado - Bluefield 2025

Carson Foster - Bluefield 2025

Robert Tate Jr. - Bluefield 2025

Southern (7)

Glenn Green III - Danville 2023

Caleb Ellis - Johnson City 2024

Kenneth Jackson - Tri-State 2024-25

Xavier Bradley - Elizabethton 2025

Alexavier Lebron - Johnson City 2025

Kennedy Drexler - Pulaski 2025

Daniel McIntosh - Tri-State 2025

Texas Southern (2)

Collin Dennis - Bristol 2025

Demarques Thompson - Elizabethton 2025

Yale (2)

Colin Sloan - Elizabethton 2024

Chace Chaplin - Tri-State 2024







