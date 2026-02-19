Appalachian League Alumni to Participate in the Andre Dawson Classic
Published on February 19, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Thirty-two Appalachian League alumni will suit up at the annual Andre Dawson Classic at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla., this weekend. Among the Appalachian League alumni in this year's event are 2025 Humanitarian of the Year Kenneth Jackson (Southern), as well as and Appy League All-Stars Pablo Torres (Bethune-Cookman) and Michael Rodriguez (Bethune-Cookman).
For more details on the 2026 Andre Dawson Classic, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Andre Dawson Classic is listed below.
Alabama State (2)
Trey Callaway - Bluefield 2025
Aden Malpass - Pulaski 2025
Bethune-Cookman (7)
Pablo Torres - Elizabethton 2023
Michael Rodriguez - Tri-State 2024-25
Jean Carlos Garcia-Chicano - Bristol 2025
Jeter Polledo - Burlington 2025
Jose Fernandez - Johnson City 2025
Isaias Ducasse - Pulaski 2025
Carlos Jazmin - Tri-State 2025
Florida A&M (2)
William Brown - Greeneville 2022
Roan Tarbert - Greeneville 2022-23
Grambling State (4)
Payton Allen - Kingsport 2022-23
Martavius Thomas - Bristol 2024
James Woody - Elizabethton 2024
Jacobie Smith - Bluefield 2025
Jackson State (6)
Caleb Gallant - Pulaski 2024
Diego Melendez - Kingsport 2024
Derek Arrocha - Bluefield 2024-25
Christian Delgado - Bluefield 2025
Carson Foster - Bluefield 2025
Robert Tate Jr. - Bluefield 2025
Southern (7)
Glenn Green III - Danville 2023
Caleb Ellis - Johnson City 2024
Kenneth Jackson - Tri-State 2024-25
Xavier Bradley - Elizabethton 2025
Alexavier Lebron - Johnson City 2025
Kennedy Drexler - Pulaski 2025
Daniel McIntosh - Tri-State 2025
Texas Southern (2)
Collin Dennis - Bristol 2025
Demarques Thompson - Elizabethton 2025
Yale (2)
Colin Sloan - Elizabethton 2024
Chace Chaplin - Tri-State 2024
Appalachian League Stories from February 19, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.