Appalachian League Alumni Begin 2026 Season at the MLB Desert Invitational

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty-six Appalachian League alumni will begin their 2026 campaigns at the MLB Desert Invitational. 2024 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year Brock Toney (Grand Canyon) is among former Appy League stars at this year's event.

For more details on the 2026 Desert Invitational, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Desert Invitational is listed below.

Connecticut (1)

Steve Thomas - Tri-State 2024

Grand Canyon (4)

Troy Sanders - Pulaski 2023

Kade Huff - Elizabethton 2023-24

Brock Toney - Greeneville 2024

Jace Smith - Greeneville 2025

Iowa (1)

Kellen Strohmeyer - Pulaski 2023

Kansas State (12)

Cohen Feser - Bristol 2022

Shea McGahan - Kingsport 2022-23

Nick English - Bluefield 2024

Kyan Lodice - Bristol 2024

James Guyette - Danville 2024

Adam Arther - Elizabethton 2024

Billy Eich - Kingsport 2024

Miles Smith - Bristol 2024-25

Cadyn Karl - Elizabethton 2024-25

Donte Lewis - Elizabethton 2025

Chandler Murray - Tri-State 2025

Ty Smolinski - Tri-State 2025

Nebraska (3)

Cooper Katskee - Bluefield 2023

Nico Newhan - Kingsport 2024

Carter Kelley - Pulaski 2025

Northeastern (1)

Matt Sapienza - Bluefield 2021

Penn State (4)

Kyle Emmons - Burlington 2024

Spencer Barnett - Tri-State 2024

Avery Smith - Burlington 2025

Preston Yaucher - Burlington 2025







