Appalachian League Alumni Begin 2026 Season at the MLB Desert Invitational
Published on February 13, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty-six Appalachian League alumni will begin their 2026 campaigns at the MLB Desert Invitational. 2024 Appalachian League Pitcher of the Year Brock Toney (Grand Canyon) is among former Appy League stars at this year's event.
For more details on the 2026 Desert Invitational, click here. The complete list of Appy League alumni at the Desert Invitational is listed below.
Connecticut (1)
Steve Thomas - Tri-State 2024
Grand Canyon (4)
Troy Sanders - Pulaski 2023
Kade Huff - Elizabethton 2023-24
Brock Toney - Greeneville 2024
Jace Smith - Greeneville 2025
Iowa (1)
Kellen Strohmeyer - Pulaski 2023
Kansas State (12)
Cohen Feser - Bristol 2022
Shea McGahan - Kingsport 2022-23
Nick English - Bluefield 2024
Kyan Lodice - Bristol 2024
James Guyette - Danville 2024
Adam Arther - Elizabethton 2024
Billy Eich - Kingsport 2024
Miles Smith - Bristol 2024-25
Cadyn Karl - Elizabethton 2024-25
Donte Lewis - Elizabethton 2025
Chandler Murray - Tri-State 2025
Ty Smolinski - Tri-State 2025
Nebraska (3)
Cooper Katskee - Bluefield 2023
Nico Newhan - Kingsport 2024
Carter Kelley - Pulaski 2025
Northeastern (1)
Matt Sapienza - Bluefield 2021
Penn State (4)
Kyle Emmons - Burlington 2024
Spencer Barnett - Tri-State 2024
Avery Smith - Burlington 2025
Preston Yaucher - Burlington 2025
