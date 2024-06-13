Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Another Huge Weekend for Soccer: #CanPL

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Another huge weekend for soccer with exciting games throughout the league and a special focus on Sunday's match!

CPL is "On Tour" for the first time ever in Kelowna. Tickets start at $15, and kids under 5 are free! Kristian Jack gives us a sneak peek into the thrilling weekend ahead ????

Don't miss out

#CPLOnTour -- ???? OneSoccer

