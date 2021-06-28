American Association Game Recaps

Kane County Cougars 8, Chicago Dogs 7

Kane County scored one run in the top of the ninth to defeat Chicago 8-7 Sunday afternoon.

Kacy Clemens went 4-for-4 with one RBI for the Cougars. Gavin LaValley added two hits and four RBI. Anthony Ray and Josh Allen added two hits each.

Grant Kay picked up a pair of hits and three RBI. Anfernee Grier, K.C. Hobson, T.J. Bennett and Danny Mars picked up two hits each.

Mark Seyler pitched two innings to close the game and pick up the win. Bobby Kametas gave up a run and took the loss for Chicago.

Kansas City Monarchs 8, Lincoln Saltdogs 6

Jan Hernandez and Gabriel Guerrero picked up three hits each to lead the Monarchs to an 8-6 win over Lincoln Sunday afternoon.

Hernandez and Guerrero picked up three hits and drove in three and four RBI respectively. Kevin Santa added two hits.

Josh Altmann tallied two hits and two RBI to lead the Saltdogs. Ryan Long added one hit and two RBI.

Nick Travieso earned the win, giving up six runs over five innings. Carlos Diaz earned the save for the Monarchs. Jason Seever took the loss for the Saltdogs, only recording one out.

Cleburne Railroaders 6, Sioux City Explorers 4

A three RBI day for Chase Simpson gave Cleburne a 6-4 win over Sioux City Sunday afternoon.

Simpson picked up one hit and three RBI. Hunter Clanin and Osvaldo Martinez picked two hits each.

Mitch Ghelfi, Joseph Monge and L.T. Tolbert picked up two hits each for the Explorers.

Austin Fairchild gave up three runs in the win for Cleburne. Kyle Chavez earned the save over one inning. Zach Hedges took the loss, giving up six runs.

Milwaukee Milkmen 7, Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 2

The Milkmen rallied for a 7-2 win over Fargo-Moorhead Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Brett Vertigan tallied three hits for Milwaukee. Trey Martin and Adam Brett Walker II tallied two hits each.

Manuel Boscan, Jordan George and John Silviano tallied two hits each for Fargo-Moorhead.

M Solter pitched seven innings picking up the win for Milwaukee. Brent Jones took the loss for the RedHawks.

Sioux Falls Canaries 12, Gary SouthShore RailCats 8

Five players recorded multiple RBI for Sioux Falls in a 12-8 victory over Gary SouthShore Sunday afternoon.

Wyatt Ulrich, Cade Gotta, Jabari Henry and Trey Michalczewski tallied two RBI each. Zane Gurwitz added three RBI. Ulrich tallied five hits and Henry three.

Zach Welz tallied three RBI for the RailCats. Alec Olund and Jackson Smith tallied two RBI each.

Colby Wyatt gave up four runs in the win for the Canaries. Jack Alkire gave up 11 runs over six innings in the loss for the RailCats.

