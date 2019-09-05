American Association Game Recaps

Fargo-Moorhead 4, St. Paul 3 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back as they took game two of the North Division Championship Series 4-3.

The RedHawks now lead the St. Paul Saints 2-0 in the NDCS.

CF Dan Motl gave the Saints a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first when he scored on a single from C Jeremy Martinez (2-for-4). But in the bottom of the frame, DH Chris Jacobs hit a two-run home run to score RF Tim Colwell and, on the very next pitch, 1B Correlle Prime (2-for-4) hit a solo shot to take a 3-1 lead. Prime scored again in the bottom of the fourth on a wild pitch.

2B Josh Allen (2-for-4) doubled to score 1B John Silviano in the top of the sixth and the Saints drew within one when Allen homered in the eighth but closer Geoff Broussard shut the door in the ninth to earn the save.

Starting pitcher Michael Tamburino picked up the win as he tossed seven innings and allowed tow runs on eight hits while striking out five batters.

Game three is set for Saturday in St. Paul with the first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. Central Time.

Sioux City 11, Kansas City 0 - Box Score

The Sioux City Explorers exploded for 11 runs to top the Kansas City T-Bones 11-0 in game two of the South Division Championship Series.

The SDCS is now level at 1-1.

Sioux City's starting pitcher Eric Karch paved the way for the Explorers as he went eight strong innings and allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out five batters. Reliever Ryan Flores finished things off in the ninth, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Offensively for the Explorers, the fifth was a crucial frame as they plated five runs to take a commanding 7-0 lead. CF Kyle Wren went 2-for-5 on the night with a double, a triple and five RBIs. SS Nate Samson and RF Jeremy Hazelbaker each also added a pair of hits and a pair of runs. Hazelbaker added a solo homer in the third.

3B Jose Sermo pitched in a pair of RBIs as he went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks.

For the T-Bones, six different batters each recorded one hit.

Game three will take place Saturday in Kansas City beginning at 7:05 p.m. Central Time.

